Story by Dean Cloete
It’s European Champions Cup time this weekend and while it’s still weird to see South Africans in this tournament, it gets even more abnormal when you consider that the Stormers will host French giants Toulon in Gqeberha.
Saturday’s 5.15pm match at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium will pit a struggling Stormers side - currently down in 13th place on the 16-team United Rugby Championship log after two wins from six matches - against a high-flying French outfit - currently fourth in the Top 14 after seven wins from 11.
Stormers coach John Dobson, though, skrik vir niks and says following last Saturday’s 21-15 URC defeat to the Sharks: “We do have to make sure that in the URC we get into the top eight, but we are going to respect the European competitions. “We face Toulon and we will see what happens there. The local URC derbies are non-negotiable [but] we’re not going to bail on the Champions Cup now because we lost.
“[This] game is one we will go and enjoy playing. There isn’t any pressure. We will go and attack the Champions Cup and enjoy it.”
Dobson will name his side for the Pool 4 (which also includes Glasgow Warriors, Harlequins, Racing 92 and Sale Sharks today.
One player who is expected to make a comeback is winger Seabelo Senatla, who according to local reports should be named on the bench.
Dobson’s manne will also face England’s Harlequins away next week, Sale Sharks at home and Racing 92 away with the top four teams advancing to the playoffs.
The Stormers, meanwhile, are also putting out a team against Griquas at Brookside tonight at 6pm.
They could field a number of their injured players who are returning to fitness in this clash. Entrance is free.
WEEKEND’S CHAMPIONS CUP FIXTURES
Tonight: Bath v La Rochelle (10pm)
Saturday: Clermont v Benetton, Sharks v Exeter Chiefs (3pm), Northampton Saints v Castres (5.15pm), Munster v Stade Francais, Saracens v Bulls (7.30pm), Warriors v Sale Sharks, Racing 92 v Harlequins (10pm).
Sunday: Bordeaux-Begles v Leicester Tigers (3pm), Stade Toulousain v Ulster (5.15pm), Bristol Bears v Leinster (7.30pm).