It’s European Champions Cup time this weekend and while it’s still weird to see South Africans in this tournament, it gets even more abnormal when you consider that the Stormers will host French giants Toulon in Gqeberha.

Saturday’s 5.15pm match at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium will pit a struggling Stormers side - currently down in 13th place on the 16-team United Rugby Championship log after two wins from six matches - against a high-flying French outfit - currently fourth in the Top 14 after seven wins from 11.

Stormers coach John Dobson, though, skrik vir niks and says following last Saturday’s 21-15 URC defeat to the Sharks: “We do have to make sure that in the URC we get into the top eight, but we are going to respect the European competitions. “We face Toulon and we will see what happens there. The local URC derbies are non-negotiable [but] we’re not going to bail on the Champions Cup now because we lost.

“[This] game is one we will go and enjoy playing. There isn’t any pressure. We will go and attack the Champions Cup and enjoy it.”