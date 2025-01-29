PROTEAS captain Temba Bavuma believes South Africa’s batters will have to dra the team in next month’s Champions Trophy in Pakistan.

The Proteas will kick off their campaign on 21 February when they face Afghanistan in their first Group B match, before also crossing swords with Australia and England for a top-two spot that will see them advance to the knockouts.

IS OUT INJURED: Anrich Nortje

It’s not an easy group for Bavuma and his brasse and with fast bowlers Gerald Coetzee and Anrich Nortje both out injured, their task was made even more difficult.

Luckily for coach Rob Walter, his batters are hitting form in the SA20, with David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen and Heinrich Klaasen all making their stemme dik.