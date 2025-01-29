BY VOICE SPORTS TEAM
PROTEAS captain Temba Bavuma believes South Africa’s batters will have to dra the team in next month’s Champions Trophy in Pakistan.
The Proteas will kick off their campaign on 21 February when they face Afghanistan in their first Group B match, before also crossing swords with Australia and England for a top-two spot that will see them advance to the knockouts.
It’s not an easy group for Bavuma and his brasse and with fast bowlers Gerald Coetzee and Anrich Nortje both out injured, their task was made even more difficult.
Luckily for coach Rob Walter, his batters are hitting form in the SA20, with David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen and Heinrich Klaasen all making their stemme dik.
Bavuma tells the Sportsboom website: “I’m really glad that the core of our batting line-up is doing well in the SA20. In Pakistan we should get friendly pitches for batting, so you need in-form batsmen so that you can take control of matches over there.
“There are more question marks over the bowling, but obviously injuries are part of the game.
“Bowling has always been our strength, and you want to be in the position where you can select from everyone. But I have a lot of pride in this team that they always find a way, even if they have to do it the hard way. These sort of injury questions are nothing new.”
The Proteas take on Pakistan and New Zealand a triangular series in Pakistan from 8 February.