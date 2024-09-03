This Athlone karate champ is jetting off to Tunisia to represent South Africa at the 2024 UFAK Cadet, Junior and U21 Championships.
The competition takes place in Tunis from 2-8 September.
Zahra Boltman, 19, departed from Cape Town International Airport on Monday and is set to compete in the Under 21 Female Kumite Division in the 55kg category.
An excited Zahra is no stranger to kicking butt but says she is feeling a little overwhelmed for the competition ahead.
“I competed in Turkey for Worlds (championships) two years ago but I haven't medalled, however I have gained a lot of experience and I am sure going to use the techniques that I have been working on to the best of my ability,” says Zahra.
“My game plan is to fight the person in front of me and not their country and to just take it one round and a time.”
This prestigious championships will gather the best young karate athletes from across African, highlighting the growing popularity of karate on the continent.
Zahra started doing karate at the age of 10 and says she grew up with the sport as her older siblings also did karate.
She gained her Protea colours in 2019 at a karate tournament in Namibia, and is a member of Karate South Africa.
Zahra is the daughter of saxophonist Nuraan Boltman who says: “I am a super proud mom. I said that I will work my fingers to the bone giving fundraisers because she was selected for the Common Wealth Games and Worlds which is taking place after she arrives back home from Tunisia. So all I can say is an athlete will always excel if he/she has the support of the family.”