This Athlone karate champ is jetting off to Tunisia to represent South Africa at the 2024 UFAK Cadet, Junior and U21 Championships. The competition takes place in Tunis from 2-8 September.

Zahra Boltman, 19, departed from Cape Town International Airport on Monday and is set to compete in the Under 21 Female Kumite Division in the 55kg category. Flying high: Zahra, 19, is off to tourney in Tunis. Picture: Yazeed Zainodeen An excited Zahra is no stranger to kicking butt but says she is feeling a little overwhelmed for the competition ahead. “I competed in Turkey for Worlds (championships) two years ago but I haven't medalled, however I have gained a lot of experience and I am sure going to use the techniques that I have been working on to the best of my ability,” says Zahra.

“My game plan is to fight the person in front of me and not their country and to just take it one round and a time.” This prestigious championships will gather the best young karate athletes from across African, highlighting the growing popularity of karate on the continent. Team Zahra: Boltman and fam. Picture: supplied Zahra started doing karate at the age of 10 and says she grew up with the sport as her older siblings also did karate.