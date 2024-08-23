MacDonald handed in his resignation on the eve of the New Zealand team’s flight to South Africa where they will face the Boks at Ellis Park next week and in the Mother City the week after that.

All Blacks coach Scott ‘Razor’ Robertson says Leon MacDonald’s shock departure as backline coach won’t affect his team ahead of their two Rugby Championship Tests against the Springboks.

According to Robertsonm the decision for MacDonald to resign was because of a coaching dispute between them.

Thank you to Leon MacDonald for all he has contributed as All Blacks Assistant Coach. Leon has announced he has decided to leave the All Blacks coaching group ahead of the two Test matches in South Africa. He departs with the respect and best wishes of us all. 🖤 pic.twitter.com/CmzJ6MEhZ3 — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) August 22, 2024

He explains: “Just over the period of time since we started coaching together we just feel like it hasn’t quite clicked. We just haven’t quite lined up where we need to on the rugby side of things. Look, he’s worked really hard, we’ve just got to this point now.”

Robertson adds: “Leon is a good man, he’s a good person and sometimes things just don’t click – you have job and a role and I believe this is the best thing for our group moving forward.”