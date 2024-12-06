Story by Ryan Williams
Stellenbosch FC will play their home games in the Caf Confederation Cup so wyd soos Loftus Versfeld and Moses Mabhida Stadium, after both Danie Craven Stadium and Athlone Stadium were deemed not good enough for Africa.
A post on Stellies’ website ahead of facing Morocco’s RS Berkane in Durban on Sunday at 3pm, reads: “Neither the Danie Craven Stadium nor the nearby Athlone Stadium meet the accreditation requirements set by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to host matches in the competition.
“Consequently, the club will host its home matches at alternative venues that comply with CAF standards…
“While we understand the challenges of not playing closer to home, we remain committed to proudly representing Stellenbosch FC and the town of Stellenbosch on the continental stage.
“We thank you all for your continued support and encourage our fans who are in a position to attend to come out and show their support for the team during this exciting campaign.”
Stellies lost their first Group B match 2-0 to Stade Malien will host Angola’s Lunda Sul at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on 5 January, before hosting Stade Malien at Cape Town Stadium on 12 January 2025.