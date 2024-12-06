Stellenbosch FC will play their home games in the Caf Confederation Cup so wyd soos Loftus Versfeld and Moses Mabhida Stadium, after both Danie Craven Stadium and Athlone Stadium were deemed not good enough for Africa.

A post on Stellies’ website ahead of facing Morocco’s RS Berkane in Durban on Sunday at 3pm, reads: “Neither the Danie Craven Stadium nor the nearby Athlone Stadium meet the accreditation requirements set by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to host matches in the competition.

“Consequently, the club will host its home matches at alternative venues that comply with CAF standards…

“While we understand the challenges of not playing closer to home, we remain committed to proudly representing Stellenbosch FC and the town of Stellenbosch on the continental stage.