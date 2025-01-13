And Kiwi Trent Boult kan nie wag nie, hoping to erase some bad memories of his only visit to the Cape home ground.

Boult’s only appearance at Newlands was a decade ago when he was part of the New Zealand team that were skittled for just 45 in their first innings of the New Year Test.

But he is back at the age of 35 and is hoping to make this a successful comeback.

MI CT stunned the defending champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape in their first match on Friday with Delano Potgieter putting in a superb allround display by klapping 25 not out off 12 balls and taking 5/10, but then lost to Joburg Super Kings on Saturday.