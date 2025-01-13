DIE ding gaan ruk at Newlands tonight at 5.30pm when MI Cape Town host Paarl Royals in a SA20 Cape derby.
And Kiwi Trent Boult kan nie wag nie, hoping to erase some bad memories of his only visit to the Cape home ground.
Boult’s only appearance at Newlands was a decade ago when he was part of the New Zealand team that were skittled for just 45 in their first innings of the New Year Test.
But he is back at the age of 35 and is hoping to make this a successful comeback.
MI CT stunned the defending champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape in their first match on Friday with Delano Potgieter putting in a superb allround display by klapping 25 not out off 12 balls and taking 5/10, but then lost to Joburg Super Kings on Saturday.
Paarl Royals, meanwhile, also got the better of Sunrisers in their tournament opener.
While Lhuan-dre Pretorius starred with his 97 off 51 balls, Boult is taking aim at English talisman Joe Root who scored an unbeaten 62.
Of facing the English ace, Boult says: “Do I have something special for him [Root]? Yes, probably. [Laughs]
“No, no. Joe is a guy that I’ve played a lot of cricket against as well as a couple of other players in that team.
“We had a little practice game, warm-up game against them a few days back and they’re a quality side.
“Obviously, they had a good start to the tournament as well so there’s going to be all to play for.”
The two teams will cross swords again on Wednesday at Boland Park.