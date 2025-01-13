BY DEAN CLOETE PROTEAS coach Rob Walter says Gerald Coetzee has done nothing wrong to be axed from the South Africa side for next month’s Champions Trophy.

Yet, the 24-year-old from Bloemfontein won’t get to pak his tassies and have his ticket punched to go to Pakistan for the tournament. Instead, 31-year-old Anrich Nortje - the man Coetzee replaced at the 50-over World Cup in 2023 while he was injured - is back in the squad. EXPERIENCE: Anrich Nortje Coach Walter, who announced his 15-man team for the tournament today, says: “There are always guys who are disappointed and that you have to have conversations with.

“I suppose Gerald Coetzee springs to mind, he played very well in the 2023 World Cup. It was a tough decision to make, but ultimately it was between him and Anrich Nortje. Anrich obviously missed out on going to the World Cup due to injury. “They offer a high pace, both of them. Anrich is obviously a little more experienced and potentially some attributes that will stand in good stead in Pakistan. “Gerald is a tough one because he’s done nothing wrong to be selected, as I keep saying the quality of the guys missing out gives you a good indication of where you’re at as a squad."

He adds of other players who have missed out on making the squad which will be led by Temba Bavuma: “Bjorn [Fortuin] bowled very well, we don’t feel the need for an extra spinner, he’s missed out. TOUGH CALLS: Rob Walter “Andile Phehlulkwaho was at the last World Cup, [but] we wanted an allrounder to give us a little more with the bat [Wiaan Mulder]. “Ottneil Baartman has bowled really nicely and Kwena [Maphaka] has had a nice entry, but there are other guys ahead of him.