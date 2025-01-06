THE Proteas made light work of a klein target of 58 to claim victory against Pakistan by 10 wickets at a gebakte Newlands yesterday, wrapping up the series 2-0 inside four days of the second and final Test. Pakistan had held up the home team’s victory charge with a second innings score of 478, having been asked to follow on – their effort led by captain Shan Masood’s fine 145.

But seamer Kagiso Rabada (3/115) and spinner Keshav Maharaj (3/137) kept chipping away at the Pakistan wickets, aided by some swak shot selection. David Bedingham was promoted to open in the second innings after double-centurion from their first, Ryan Rickelton, sustained a hamstring strain. Bedingham raced to 44 from 30 balls to see his side to victory in 7.1 overs.

Pakistan resumed the fourth day on 213/1, though they were effectively two down after batter Saim Ayub fractured his ankle while fielding on the first day. Despite the wicket offering niks to the bowlers in terms of seam or turn, the Proteas picked up two wickets in the morning session, as Khurram Shahzad was caught by Maharaj at point off seamer Marco Jansen for 18. Rabada bowled Kamran Ghulam for 28, a delivery that nipped back off the wicket and crashed into the off-stump.