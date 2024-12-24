Hello my good football people, hopefully most of you will be enjoying a bit of time off, feet up, family around and football on the TV! Ok that of course doesn’t apply to Man Utd fans and in the spirit of the festive season, sorry guys, look it will get better (can’t get much worse).

Ruben Amorim IS a quality coach. He’s got a huge job ahead of him and while it looks like doom and gloom currently, there’s no doubt the board will back him following the inevitable culling of the squad for next season. It’s so bad at the moment, that even the misfiring Marcus Rashford has basically said “f*ck it, I’m out of here”. Sunday’s home defeat to Bournemouth was startling to say the least. That little Bruno Fernandes couldn’t stop waving his arms around and complaining to the ref... man needs to concentrate on motivating his team. That ain’t no leader and I’d suggest he needs to be shown the door as well.

In fact I’d find it hard to pick five current first-team players that deserve to wear a jersey of that historic value. It can be argued that Amorim’s style and setup will take time to bed in, of course it will, but what happened to ‘manager bounce’. It’s more like manager flop. A TOP COACH: Ruben Amorim It was somewhat symbolic to watch (you can search it on X) the post-match interview at Old Trafford. As Amorim was speaking, water started leaking from the roof. I’ve been there many times myself, it’s a creaking, leaking, paint-over-the cracks stadium, much like the owners and footballing staff that work there.

I can imagine Erik ten Hag sitting in a coffee shop somewhere in Amsterdam, puffing on a Hazy zoot, watching the game, rocking back and forth, repeating “they thought it was my fault”. I was of course watching Everton against Chelsea while United were getting embarrassed, but that’s how I felt seeing some of the sh*t so-called ‘Chelsea fans’ were posting following the 0-0 draw. What the hell do they want? An ‘invincible’ season? The club was in crisis a year ago, they’re now second in the league, three draws, nine wins, no losses in their last 12 games. Goodison is a hard place to go whatever Everton’s form looks like, as it happens (defensively) one of the best in Europe over the last couple of months. It was windy, cold and pouring with rain.

FFS I can’t stand the attitude of modern-day fans. Back to Saturday and the misery continues for Pep Guardiola and his failing City side, the stats keep sounding worse and worse. They’ve now lost as many games in their last 12 (9) as they did in their previous 112 games…ONE HUNDRED AND TWELVE!

DESTROYED SPURS: Salah and Reds could’ve scored 10 Madness I tell you. One of the really great things about their demise is looking at the plastics who started supporting City when Pep and money arrived. Over the last few years sporting sky blue shirts and celebrating countless trophies, now not quite sure what to do? I guess Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal can expect a few new ‘fans’ in their ranks! The worrying thing for the Citizens is that the 2-1 scoreline was a distant reflection of the game. They were properly beaten by a MUCH better side. The more the gossip circulates about players knowing the pending FFP outcome, the more games they lose, the more it seems plausible! I was looking forward to the Arsenal-Palace game, thought it could be a bit of a slippery one for the Gunners. I got that totally wrong, once they got going they picked Palace off like they were in a training match. They were imperious in shutting the Eagles out the game and hopefully shutting the mouths of those pathetic Gooners who started a new #ArtetaOut campaign. I mean I hate Arsenal, but you’ve got to be a proper idiot if you can’t see the value in Mikel Arteta.

Last but not least… what madness to finish off the weekend! That lovable nutcase Ange Postecoglu handed us another circus football match as the clowns from Tottenham took on title favourites Liverpool. The 6-3 result was also deceptive as Arne Slot’s side should have hit double figures! A whole lot of games on their way kicking off with traditional Boxing Day fixtures on Thursday!