HELLO my good football people… probably back at work like me? And probably thinking, man, I need a week to get over the festive! Unusually, quite a busy one for me, out and about, probably escaping the collapse of Chelsea’s form? But you guys don’t listen. Social media was full of it, memes of Chelsea fans saying “we’re not in the title race” when we were sitting pretty in second place.

But as (real) Chelsea fans, it was obvious. Watching the Blues week-in-week-out the idea of being in the race was ridiculous. You can’t expect success with gaping holes in the side. Up front as good as anyone in the league. But at the back? Yoh, it’s terrible. All that money spent and very little proper quality to show for it. Robert Sanchez is a decent shot-stopper and commands in the air, but with the ball at his feet he’s a liability and the three reserves not much better.

Club captain Reece James is world-class but how often does he play? I really rate Marc Cucurella and Malo Gusto but that’s about it. DISASTER: Chelsea’s Axel Disasi is not good enough Levi Collwill and Wesley Fofana look promising but always have a mistake or two in them and as for the likes of Benoit Badiashile and Axel Disasi, mate, these fellas just ain’t Premier League quality. Tosin Adarabioyo and Josh Acheampong look decent, they may well grow into the role, but they’re kids with little experience. New recruit Aaron Anselmino comes with a lot of promise but it’s gonna take time to adjust from South America into the English top flight and he’s only 19.

So yeah, shut up and watch your own club before passing comment. We’re targeting a top-four finish and will be grateful to achieve that! On to more important matters and wow, what a game that was at Anfield! Probably the most exciting I’ve seen this season. How is it possible that Manchester United were a part of it? Especially given the horrible 2-0 defeat against the Geordies at Old Trafford five days before. However sh!te they’ve been, this was a stand-out performance which could have even netted them three points had Donkey Maguire not fired over the bar from 10 yards out with a minute on the clock.

It’s been a long time since I’ve seen United fight like that as a team. Bruno Fernandez (who I criticised last week for waving his arms around like a spoilt child) was fantastic. Running the middle of the park… barring a period in the middle of the second half when it felt like Liverpool were stepping up a gear and controlling the game, the Red Devils matched them all over the pitch. TRANMERE ROVERS TOE? Trent Alexander-Arnold Much of coach Ruben Amorim’s strategy relied on pressurising Trent Alexander Arnold and the tactic paid off as the disconcerted 26 year old was left out of position and beaten for pace on multiple occasions.

In typical Roy Keane style, commenting on the youngster after the game he said; “People are talking about Trent going to Real Madrid… he’ll be going to Tranmere Rovers at this rate!” I’d suggest, maybe naïvely that this could be a turning point for United. Liverpool are streets ahead of everyone (so far) this season and a result like that at Anfield will show the team (and the boss) that given the right attitude – something that’s been missing for so long – there’s no reason why they can’t start stringing a few results together. Mind you we said that following the 2-1 defeat of City a couple of weeks ago. But it did seem different on Sunday. There was almost an arrogance during parts of that game as they handled the ‘Scousers’.

Talking about attitude and ability (or lack of it), poor old Arsenal… the moment they’ve been dreaming of… Liverpool dropping points, and what do they do? Give a dull, toothless performance at Brighton and come away with a single point. Man, it just ain’t happening for them (AGAIN). Long way to go, anything can happen in this mad league, but this week, (tonight and tomorrow) attention switches to the Carabao Cup with two potential goal fests!

Arsenal, Newcastle and Spurs, Liverpool. There’s no doubt the competition has regained some of its importance over the last couple of years after it simply became a second tier trophy to give reserves and youngsters a run. I’m expecting strong squads and competitive football. Let’s not forget Tottenham’s ‘Big Ange’ who (despite the circus football his team provides) prophesizes “I always win a trophy in my second season!”Good luck fella, expect fireworks. THEN, its FA Cup action until the Premier League resumes the following weekend.