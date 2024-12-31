Hello my good football people… trust the festive has been great, family, food and all the trimmings! It’s a bit strange in my household, with a small family and kids grown up it’s just a bunch of adults wearing silly hats, talking k@k and eating till we sleep!

During my 30 years in London I always loved waking up on Boxing Day and getting ready for football. Wrapping up warm, downing a few pints and braving the weather on the way to the Bridge (or wherever the Blues were playing). Not quite the same since I’ve been in SA. That whole Christmassy thing in 30 degrees! And of course having to watch it on the telly! Nevertheless, it’s still a great day, delicious leftover food and lazing around in boxer shorts. Well, it was great until the football dished Fulham up a deserved win against West London rival’s Chelsea. It was such a frustrating game to watch and typical of how Enzo Maresca’s team have struggled this season, despite league positioning telling a different story.

The early goal should have been followed up by one or two more but Fulham stood strong. Then the visitors upped the energy in the second half and Chelsea just couldn’t click a gear. You have to say well done to Fulham… COULDN’T CLICK: Blues v Fulham But you have to give all the accolades to one team in the Premier League… Nottingham Forest. Wow, and people thought the sacking of Steve Cooper was harsh! Nuno Espirito Santo has COMPLETELY transformed the club. Not too dissimilar to Maresca or Arne Slot in terms of time frame, but Nuno ain’t sitting on a team littered with big-money players. It really is an unbelievable turnaround.

I know ya’ll thought I was gonna say “Liverpool” regarding the accolades and of course they are absolutely amazing this season. I was saying to a Gooner mate of mine that I think Arsenal are the only team that can challenge Liverpool this season, but when you watch the two sides, there’s a huge difference. Arsenal don’t look as complete as they were last season, a number of really lacklustre performances, Martin Odegaard isn’t back to his best and now Bakayo Saka is out for a couple of months. GOOD JOB: Nuno Espirito Santo In contrast, Slot’s Liverpool are a purring machine. It’s just hard to see them losing at this point. Of course there’s a whole half a season to go and as all of us who’ve been watching this goddamn game for decades know… anything can happen, it’s a funny old game!

But what circumstances could stop them? Some people are suggesting possible burnout as Jurgen Klopp experienced. But Slot ain’t playing “heavy metal football” it seems a bit more measured, slightly less energetic and (frighteningly) as or more effective. Perhaps the ongoing contractual discussions with key players might disrupt? I mean it’s almost certain Trent Alexander-Arnold will be off to Real Madrid, but (as transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has stated) “Trent is not a topic for January”. Then, by all accounts, Virgil van Dijk (VVD) will be renewing at the end of the season. The other huge talking point has been about the brilliant Mo Salah…

OPPIT: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah. Following the absolute dismantling of West Ham on Sunday, the Egyptian admitted he is still ‘far away’ from signing a new contract. I just don’t get it? Why would Liverpool not bed him down? Is he wanting more than the year he’s possibly being offered? Has he (his agent) asked for wages the club just won’t pay? Wages that would be available elsewhere? Somehow, at 32, he looks better than ever. His stats are mad, he’s already got 20 goals and 17 assists from 26 appearances this season.

But we all know (with Ronaldo the exception) it’s more than rare for a top level player in his role to be performing at peak at 33-plus. It would be unthinkable at this stage for him to be lost to the Saudi League and you’d hope where he plays football still matters. The Scousers could possibly be on the verge of a new era and who wouldn’t he want to be part of it?

The massive conundrum for Liverpool’s owners (Fenway Sports Group) is, if he doesn’t sign an extension they risk losing him on a free in June, which means they’d need to cash in in January. Now that could cause disruption! I don’t like Liverpool or Arsenal, but if one is to win the league this season, I’d prefer Liverpool. As mentioned, I do have a connection to their fans in England from a political perspective.

Also, Mikel Arteta and Arsenal players and fans are generally just self-righteous and annoying! Saying that, last week there was lots of great football content on TV, in particular a programme that featured the great Tony Adams, recalling his best Arsenal 11 with footage of moments from the era. Youngsters today don’t have much idea about how good the likes of Thierry Henry, Dennis Bergkamp, Ian Wright and the Invincibles were, as were Man Utd.

Would the Arsenal of then beaten the Arsenal of today… I’d say yes. Would the class of 92’ at Old Trafford… hold on a minute, that’s just a stupid question. Take great care, here’s to a bigger and better 2025 for all of us in this great country of ours, keep the faith…