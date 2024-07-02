Hello my good football people… Firstly, have to say a huge Thank you for all the best wishes and love regarding my boy’s Springbok debut! Much appreciated… Back to the Beautiful Game and it has to be said that’s probably about as far off a description you put to this frikkin’ England team’s performances so far at the Euros.

Like many of you I come from the era of Dutch brilliance; Frank Rijkaard, Johan Neeskens, Ruud Gullit, Johan Cruyff, Marco Van Basten… Brazillians Roberto Carlos, Ziko, Rivellino, Jairzinho… and even ze English! Gazza, Gary Lineker, John Barnes, Glen Hoddle and the likes… What the f**k are we watching now? It’s pathetic and I’m seriously sick of it. Why the hell should we (England fans) have to put up with the same old s**t every f*****g tournament?

Destroyer: England Coach Gareth Southgate. Picture: Adrian DENNIS / AFP) It’s not like we’re a tiny nation with little interest in the game. We’re supposed to be the “home of football”. In fact that god damn song is released every two years “football’s coming home” is it. F**k! Sorry, just had to get that out. But every person who has the slightest interest in international football can see what the problem is except…wait for it… yep, you got it… the English FA, the same mofos who keep that rodent accountant, otherwise known as Gareth Southgate, in the job. Is manners and etiquette really more important than the hope of a footballing nation? You know, Southgate completely tows the line. He can meet King Charles and be non-offensive, you’ll never lip-read him swearing on the side of the pitch, emotions are kept tightly bundled under his tweed waistcoat as he destroys what could arguably be described as the best squad at the Euros, the best England squad of all time and most annoyingly… the most creative players who’ve ever donned the Three Lions shirt!

But they are subjected to making the safe (obvious) pass, with a low risk attitude, patiently probing for the occasional opening as most opponents sit deep. What a pile of shiiiiiite! Top talent: Midfielder Kobbie Mainoo. Picture: REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw England could win it via the safety-first method? That’s not impossible, but for me it’s completely embarrassing and disappointing that in the regulation 90 minutes against Slovakia they didn’t register a single shot on target! It’s not like they were playing against giants like Paulo Maldini in the 90s, the latest farce was against relative unknowns from a tiny country in Eastern Europe with a population not that much bigger than the Western Cape. Come on? FFS… Slovakia were excellent, played the perfect tactical game, frustrating England and looking dangerous on the break. They’ll be gutted that it took 94 minutes (apart from Declan Rice hitting the post) to be troubled.

It was one of those moments that every coach talks about - “crucial periods just before half-time”, “just after conceding a goal” etc. There were two minutes left on the clock and the brilliantly martialled defence switched off for a second leaving (the otherwise totally ineffective) Jude Bellingham unmarked 10 yards out. It was always gonna be England’s night after they scored, momentum and all that, and now they’ll face the Swiss who look very organised and equipped. Back to Bellingham and a few of the English individuals.