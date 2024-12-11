Hello my good football people, trust you’re doing well! I certainly am. Wow, I’m starting to remember that feeling I had in the Petr Cech, John Terry, Frank Lampard, Didier Drogba era, when you just know you’re gonna win even if you go behind. Ok, it ain’t there, Chelsea have got a long way to go before we match the likes of Man City, Liverpool and Arsenal, but it’s getting a bit lively!

It’s just our defending (and defenders). We’re as good as anyone going forward and getting better all the time, which can’t be said for possibly the most frustrating defending I’ve seen at Chelsea for decades. How is Benoit Badiashile even playing in the Premier League? And Disaster? I mean (Axel) Disasi? Despite the hype, Levi Colwill always has a mistake or two in him and Robert Sanchez is a decent keeper but is terrible with the ball on the floor. Club captain Reece James, who for me is a world class defender just can’t string five games together without injury. So yeah, of course it’s great, up there behind Liverpool, but a top four finish this season would be the target and great achievement.

NO KILLER INSTINCT: Arsenal’s Kai Havertz, left, v Fulham All hail the new king of Stamford Bridge, Enzo Maresca. PROPER coach, is he the new Pep Guardiola? Look how far the Blues have got in the few months he’s been at the club and he hasn’t even signed anyone! When those changes come (ship a few out and fill in with players that fit his style and system), I believe Chelsea will be consistently back as potential champions. Conversely, it really is doom and gloom at Old Trafford. Only a few matches in, but the promise of better times under one of Europe’s leading coaches (and new football ownership) has hit the floor like a lead balloon.It does feel like Ruben Amorim is thinking “what the f**k have I done”. I saw an amazing stat on the weekend. He hasn’t lost back-to-back (top-flight) games since early 2022. He’s broken that in four weeks!It seems like the debate around the problem at United has been answered. Barring the overall state of the club, it’s clear this team of players are of mid-table quality.

TOUGH START: Ruben Amorim While blaming Erik ten Hag, you’d have hoped that under the new coach, energy and commitment levels from players would have immediately changed. But no, it’s not like a pissed off Jordan Sancho, who started performing again as soon as he left, these guys (or most of them) are bang average.Saturday’s game against Forest had to be one of the most startling six pointers I’ve ever seen. United would have gone above them (on 22 points) had they won. As it turned out Forest moved up to fifth (well done to them) and Amorim’s losers are eight spots behind them in 13th! I guess the only hope is major movement in January! Lets take a quick interlude… sing after me: “Ruben’s at the wheel, at the wheel, Ruuuben’s at the wheel, la la la la la la la la la la la...”

Elsewhere, Arsenal’s mega-money team were held at Fulham. They were the better side, but I agree with many Gooners, if they had a top quality striker, I’m sure they’d be killing games like that off. Kai Havertz just ain’t gonna bag you the type of numbers needed. But how much more can Mikel Arteta spend?Those people who just follow bullsh!t banter about Chelsea spending over a billion on players are unaware that behind Man City (£1.26-billion) Arsenal’s squad of 24 are valued at £1.17-billion, about £100-million more than the Blues. It was one of those weekends when the weather crashed a big one. My Saturday was all planned to get home in front of the box by 2.30pm to hopefully watch Everton pull off a miracle, given that it was to be the last ever derby at Goodison. In the meantime it was a chance for the chasers to close the gap. City, who just can’t stop the rot were fortunate in the end to grab a point at Palace. Not sure if you’ve seen the clip of Pep losing it at a fan on the street? Look it up… uncharacteristic. Sunday’s Manchester derby is gonna be interesting.

Guys, you must be so happy for me after the disgusting British government tried to close Chelsea down, took our money and banished our owner, we’re f*****g back! The return is ahead of schedule, next season it’s back to business! Hugs and kisses… Chat next week, bye byeee.