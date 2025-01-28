HELLO my good football people… another crazy Premier League weekend, so much to talk about! There was the incredible dismantling of “best team of the season” Nottingham Forest, where the hell did that come from? I mean on their day Bournemouth can give anyone a game, but 5 frikkin 0?

BIG DEFEAT: Forest’s Dominguez and Nuno Espirito Santo Was this the pressure release we’ve all been predicting following an absolutely brilliant season so far for Nuno Espirito Santo and his boys? It’ll be a tricky one as they face Brighton on Saturday, mind you, Everton took all three points at the Amex which wasn’t on the cards. Liverpool cruised against Ipswich and go marching on, while Man City were far too good for Enzo Maresca’s Blues at the Etihad. FACES SACK: Ange Postecoglou On a depressing note (because Ange Postecoglu is such a nice fella) Tottenham’s loss at home to Leicester was just pathetic. Jeeez, it’s going from bad to worse. I have never seen players lack energy, intensity and belief like those overpaid bunch of w*****s. I’m afraid to say (by the time this goes to print, it may well have happened) Big Ange will probably get the boot sooner than later.

I felt so sorry for him post-match. Taking it on the chin, not blaming his players, praising their effort, but the truth is he is either completely deluded or just too nice to be in his position. But away from the football, the best part of Sunday was taken up online, on social media and on the phone to Gooner mates regarding the straight red given to promising youngster Myles Lewis-Skelly. Okay, so bare in mind we are dealing with a fanbase suffering from “Runnersupentoritis” a rare condition that attacks the soul of the club during the final run in for the league title.

It’s sad and they’re angry, and they can get triggered by the slightest injustice (or perceived injustice). Because that’s why they don’t win anything, “there’s a conspiracy”. What? To stop Arsenal from winning the league? “Yes, by Saudi-paid refs”.

Okay, so let’s break it down a bit. Firstly, yeah it can be conceived as a harsh red. In slo-mo (as always), it looked much worse than it really was. The kid was committing a “professional foul”, taking one for the team, which usually ends up in a yellow card, but that is for a trip. Unfortunately, despite it not being a “heavy” challenge, Lewis-Skelly had his studs up and made contact half-way up the ankle, raking down as the contact was made.

The thing is, what Arsenal fans aren’t considering is the rule of the law and that the challenge contravenes it. It’s the nature of the modern game, it’s soft, it’s detailed and a slightly clumsy challenge like that gives the officials a decision to make. I’ll be surprised if the appeal results in the card (or three-match ban) being rescinded.

Right, then there’s this whacky conspiracy theory. The first question you need to ask is “who is benefitting?” . If it were the Saudis (who own Manchester City), why would they not be paying officials off to give Liverpool a hard time? Surely they are in the pound seat to win the league championship this season?

“Yeah but Michael Oliver was paid £20 000, business-class flights and five-star accommodation to officiate a game in Saudi Arabia”. Do they not know that a number of Premier League refs have done the same on multiple occasions to generate themselves extra money? By the way, the Professional Game Match Officials Limited put an end to that side gig in October last year. Social media Gooners spend sleepless nights collating clips and stats to back the theory. In reality, we all have our own “bent ref” (Chelsea’s is Anthony Taylor). And I agree, VAR/officiating in general is often frustrating to say the least. But to be a big, winning club, you can’t be crying and complaining at every corner.

Unfortunately, coach Mikel Arteta is at it all the time, setting a precedent that runs through the club. Words from me to him and those annoying Gooners: “Shut up and get on with the football”. Hopefully staying fully focused on football like the Invincibles, United under Sir Alex Ferguson or Chelsea under Jose Mourinho will help create the environment to win EPL titles and become a “big club”.