Liverpool and Manchester United will go head-to-head in the ultimate pre-season showdown in California on Sunday at 1.30am. Both teams come off the back of two midweek friendly wins, with Liverpool beating Arsenal 2-1 and United getting the better of Real Betis 3-2.

Mo Salah and Fabio Carvalho struck with coach Arne Slot’s Reds, before Kai Havertz got one back for the Gunners. New coach Slot was once again impressed with what he saw from his new team, telling the team’s website: “I think even though it’s a friendly, you always want to aim for a win. You should aim for a win even if you have a small-sided game during a training session. Blue murder: Chelsea v City. Picture: EPA-EFE/Neil Hall “You need to win your games, you try to do everything to win.”

Marcus Rashford, Amad Diallo and Casemiro were all on the scoresheet for United against Betis, but Slot’s fellow Dutchman and United coach Erik ten Hag knows Liverpool will be a tougher opponent. He says: “Of course the games will get tougher and I think on Saturday it will be a very good test when we face Liverpool. That is very good preparation for the new season.” United, meanwhile, got some bad news on the injury front, with new signing Leny Yoro reportedly ruled out for three months, while young striker Rasmus Hojlund is sidelined for up to six weeks after both suffered injuries in a friendly against Arsenal last week.