Don’t hate me ’cos you aint me. I’m not sure who coined that term, but it seems to be the one most relevant to the WORLD CHAMPION Springboks right now. I highlighted “world champion” for the haters out there… and there seems to be a lot of them when it comes to our beloved Springboks and their fans.

Before I get to the hate from other countries on our fans, I would just like to address comments made on our Springbok bench tactics by a certain Mr. Matt Williams. Exactly. My first thought also. Who the hell is Matt Williams and why would anyone care to listen to what he has to say?

MOANING: Aussie Matt Williams Whining So I Googled our mystery man and his Wikipedia entry read: “Matt Williams (born 1960) is an Australian rugby union coach who is best known for whining about Springbok rugby and Rassie Erasmus…” No surprises there.

Apparently, he is also a former Scotland international who coached a bunch of teams and now works at Virgin Media Television and has a column in the Irish Times. It’s in a Virgin Media Sport podcast that ‘guy’ is quoted saying after the Springboks beat Ireland 27-20 last week: “At the 49-minute mark, six South African forwards walked onto the field [as replacements], is that what the replacement laws for safety were designed for? “And that is not any criticism of South Africa, it’s not a criticism of Rassie [Erasmus], it’s a criticism of World Rugby that allows that to happen. That is not what our game is designed for.

“The South Africans took full advantage of a loophole in the system, and that is where the penalty try came from [after South Africa drove Ireland back to Europe in a scrum].” He added: “It discriminates against backs; our game is for all shapes and sizes, so in that game, you had 14 forwards. “That is not what our game was designed for, that’s not what the ancients designed for it, it’s not what we did in the 80s, 90s and 2000s…

“The bench was a safety law, that is not safe, what they did – maybe at international level [it is], but not down the lower levels of the game. I won’t stop saying this because I passionately believe it. “Bringing replacements on at that time, just so close to the start of the second half, that’s not what it’s about… “It’s abusing our ethos, it’s abusing our traditions, and it’s abusing our safety rules and it has to change.”

Rugby is not a 15-man game, but a 23-man game now and you HAVE TO make plans around that. It’s what makes the game interesting. As a coach or former coach you should be all for it. It allows a true tactician to fall back on Plan B if Plan A fails.

In modern-day rugby you’d often find that some teams keep their most complete players – take Frans Steyn, Damian Willemse and now Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu as examples – on the bench because they can fulfil multiple roles. It’s there for the coach to size up his shortcomings in the game and plug the holes. It’s there for a coach to see where he can exploit weaknesses in the opponents’ arsenal by using his bench. SURELY you know this?

Exactly how teams want to split the makeup of their eight replacements remains up to the coach –given that he has replacements for the manne in the tight five for the scrums. BOMB SQUAD YSTER: Malcolm Marx, front, on the charge v Scotland It’s one of the exciting joys of watching the game – to see what plans and tactics a coach comes up with in the second half. Just because the team you support has not yet caught on that the game has evolved, it doesn’t mean that you must hate on ACTUAL tacticians.

It's when people come at my people (South Africans) like this when I start enjoying it when our fans have a go at the opposition – you'll see from previous columns that I'm usually pushing hard for us, South Africans, to put our best foot forward and be welcoming guests. Usually I would want to bury my head in the sand when our DJs are gooing "Emotional Damage" over the Loftus speakers when Ireland misses a kick and when they starting singing Rassie, Rassie, Rassie to tune of Irish band Cranberries' Zombie.