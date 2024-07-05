I finally stuck out my paw and shook the hand of Mr Watered-down Currie Cup. Yes, dear readers, I made peace with the fact that the tournament that made me fall in love with the oval ball is no longer the same.

It took me long enough, as some of you who’ve read this column over the years can probably attest to. So now that I’ve made my peace and buried the excitement I once had when my province ran out in the famous blue and white hoops, I can take emotion out of it. Completely. The once-revered Currie Cup kicks off this weekend and it’s booted into action in Cape Town with a SUNDAY 3pm clash between traditional rivals Western Province and the Blue Bulls.

Wow, talk about a graveyard shift. Sunday afternoons were usually reserved for Formula One and golf – you know, the type of sport that has the same impact as counting sheep. Anyway, there will be some guys playing in the Currie Cup with a point to prove. Let’s look at them

🎟️ Get your tickets now https://t.co/FhBNmLLBkk#wpjoulekkerding #dhldelivers pic.twitter.com/u1IyxWfryr — WP RUGBY (@WP_RUGBY) July 3, 2024 Here at WP, we have a vrag players who will feel like they could have been in the Springbok squad when the two-Test series against Ireland gets underway this weekend. One of them is scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies, who has slipped down the pecking order big time. After a superb breakthrough year in 2019, when he won the World Cup with the Springboks, Jantjies has been tumbling downhill kop onderstebo. Behind Faf de Klerk, Cobus Reinach, Jaden Hendrikse, Grant Williams and Morne van den Berg in the Bok hierarchy, he has to fight off Paul de Wet for the WP No.9 jersey too.

At 28, he’s not done yet. But he has to show some of that 2019 quality again. Herschel Jantjies of Western Province during the 2020/21 Carling Black Label Currie Cup game between Western Province and Griquas at Newlands Rugby Craven Stadium on 26 December 2020 © Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix Wishes Another player everyone wishes to see back to his best is WP wing Seabelo Senatla, who is expected to return to action following a car accident last year that has ruled him out since.

Staying in the Mother City, centre Dan du Plessis will also have an appeltjie to skil with the Bok selectors after continually being overlooked. There is no better way than to do so by doing the talking on the field. In the Bulls camp, meanwhile, you’ve got to think experienced hooker Akker van der Merwe – after his performances in the United Rugby Championship (URC) – is fancying another shot at the Springbok jumper, while utility back Dan Kriel will have the same idea as WP’s Du Plessis.

Elsewhere, Lions halfback Sanele Nohamba would like to kick off where he left off after winning the URC Player of the Year award. Overlooked by the Boks, Nohamba will be hungry to prove that he deserves a call-up. If Nohamba wants to continue banging on the door, then Sharks pivot Siya Masuku is in dieselfde bootjie.

Another player I am keen to see is Pumas prop Sampie Swiegers, who was called up uit die bloute for a Springbok alignment camp. Now I’m sure there will be a number of newfound gems coming out of this tournament over the next few weeks. Will I be watching closely? Probably. Will I be hurt if WP lose to the Bulls? Probably not.

So while the heart has been plucked from the Currie Cup, I guess, for the players, there is still something to look forward to. Luck Good luck manne.

PS: the new tournament format sees teams split into two pools. In the words of South African Rugby via a press release: “Pool A will consist of the Cheetahs (No.1 ranked last year), the Bulls (4), Western Province (5) and the Griffons (8). “Pool B sees the Sharks (ranked No.2), Pumas (3), Lions (6) and Griquas (7) grouped together.

“Teams will play home and away matches within their respective pools plus a single round of games against sides in the opposite pool. “The two-top ranked teams in each pool will progress to the semifinals on 14 September, with the two winners set to battle it out for the famous Currie Cup in the 21 September final.” Nou ja toe, the Currie Cup is here, let’s play ball…