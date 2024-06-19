Gone are the days when South African coaches prided themselves in the talent they coach to new levels, it’s about wins and titles now. From the earliest overseas transfers of modern-day Mzansi football since re-admiration in 1992, the best players in South Africa go overseas.

That also includes non-South African talent, the PSL has been somewhat of a gateway to the next step overseas, which has primarily been Europe. The likes of Steve Komphela who went to Turkey, arranged by former Bafana Bafana coach Augusto Palacious, and so it has continued to this day. Stifled: Ace Nyasha Mushekwi. Picture: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix The goalposts have shifted since then with new markets opening up, giving players more options.

The Middle East and some of the North Africa clubs have shown their intent on offering competitive salaries to keep their best players. This has without a doubt benefited the continent with interest in the African game thus also growing. Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns’ performances have also helped majorly and suddenly, besides title talk there’s also discussions about who will support Sundowns on African missions.

Former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has been the most influential figure in the shift here at home. Mosimane’s intentions of competing on the biggest stages fortunately aligned with those of Sundowns ownership led by billionaire Patrice Motsepe and his family. For all the good that the Brazilians’ and Mosimane have brought to the South African game, they have been guilty of denying some guys overseas moves.

Drive: Ex-coach Pitso Mosimane Picture: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix They’ve been explicitly clear on not being “selling clubs” because they pay their players very well. Zimbabwe’s Nyasha Mushekwi was one of the earliest signs of Sundowns stubbornness in this regard, when Scandinavian teams started showing interest in the striker back in 2013. He had to force a loan move instead after a frustrating period of back and forth and not being active.

The strange thing was that Mushekwi wasn’t even a first-choice striker, Motsepe refused because he felt the offer was too low. It was then we found out that what was offered didn’t match what he would earn in the two years he had on his contract. Things really became interesting when it was time for Mosimane himself to move and take a new opportunity at Al Ahly in 2020.

The two parties have been fighting in court ever since. Namibian striker Peter Shalulile had the opportunity to move to the Middle East last year, with ridiculous money offered to both club and player. Sundowns said no, leading to unhappiness from the player and his camp because the money was right.

Bafana midfielder Teboho Mokoena has become the latest player of interest from overseas clubs, with Premier League side Brentford reportedly monitoring him. This week an enquiry from Qatar for the Mokoena has been submitted, but Sundowns are playing hardball. I get the feeling that Sundowns are forgetting about the sporting scenarios on this journey.

One thing is for sure, players come and go for different reasons. Football is a game that has proven time and again that it can open doors and bring people together. Just like Bafana and Sundowns making African football relevant here at home, moves such as the one Mokoena is going on could really open up the world for Mzansi football.