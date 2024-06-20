Anslin Gysman is a renowned singer, songwriter, and performer, and one of our country’s brightest rising stars. In 2019 he was introduced to us when he reached the finals of The Voice SA season 3 and ever since then, he has gone on to perform and headline many sold-out concerts.

His love for gospel always sends him back to his roots but this guy knows how to brighten up a room and get the party started. Born and raised in Philippi by his granny Lilly January, he saw little hope for his big dreams in the farm community. A duet: Anslin and Jodi Jantjies. Picture: supplied He attended Mandalay Primary School in Mitchells Plain and went to Groenvlei High School in Lansdowne.

After matriculating, he got a job but also applied to study at the University of Western Cape and many other educational institutes. He was smart enough to score a bursary and that allowed him to graduate and fulfil his granny’s dream for him. But it was his dream to stand centre stage and perform for the masses.

Looking on from above: Anslin with granny Lilly January. Picture: supplied Before Lilly passed away, she wouldn’t allow Anslin to study music, but conceded that he could do so after graduating in Human Resource management. But then the Voice SA happened and Anslin went from growing up in his humble sinkhuisie in Philippi, to proving that no one’s past should define their future. Anslin has performed with some of the biggest names in the music industry and continues to bring audiences to their feet.

Most recently he worked alongside the legendary American Grammy award-winning performer Bebe Winans and says it was his greatest joy to share a stage with one of his inspirations. Anslin had the privilege of not only performing with the legend but he also travelled from Cape Town to Johannesburg and to the Eastern Cape and saw what it was like to work with a true superstar. Highlight: Anslin is a featuring star in a new Bebe Winans video. Picture: supplied “The process and the respect that comes with it gave me an introspective to how we as artists must be treated, with all this I found Bebe to be one with great humility,” he says.

“We sat next to each other on flights and shared medication with each other. “It was one of the most prolific encounters of my life.” To put the cherry on top, Anslin is also featured in Bebe’s latest music video that has already been launched and it is called ‘Father in Heaven’.

In just five years Anslin is showing all the signs of fast becoming a superstar in his own right. He says: “I always get overwhelmed by the response from God, how this season has unfolded, how I get to work with people who I admired for so long. “I sometimes question, knowing that it is wrong to question, but as a human being I am overwhelmed by the journey thus far.

My words to those who think it's easy in this industry is always: know your worth but stay humble. Be present but don't lose who you are, believe in the power of the most High and trust that the time is always right and that you are worthy." On the side, Anslin is a Human Resource professional and works at the University of the Western Cape while he is also pursuing post-graduate studies in Strategic Finance. Speaking about his new album, "Evolve", Anslin says the album is all about his journey since his childhood, to the different encounters he has faced to where he is now.

There is a song for every stage of his life, and it features SAMA nominated singer Jodi Jantjies, SAMA award winning producer Spencer Kennedy and more. Anslin says: "I am finally ready and willing to share my heart through the gospel of Christ. "This has not only been a dream of mine for a very long time, but it has been my lifelong goal for so many years.

"I can't thank the people who support my journey enough, they not only show kindness to my everyday motivational talks on social media but they show up when it matters most and hopefully the people will come out once again to be part of this pinnacle part of my journey." Anslin will launch his album Evolve on Sunday, 14 July, at the Artscape Opera House. Tickets cost R100 to R200 and are available at Webtickets or any Pick n Pay stores. The show starts at 7pm.