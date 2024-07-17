Wow… what a bedonnerde two weeks of top-class international Test rugby we just witnessed. The best of the southern hemisphere against the best of the northern hemisphere, as South Africa’s world champion Springboks shared their two-Test series 1-1 with Six Nations champions Ireland.

And what a two-match series it turned out to be, as the Boks ended their eight-year wait to beat the Shamrocks by winning the first Test 27-20 in Pretoria, after a magic moment by winger Cheslin Kolbe in chasing down a kick to score a try out of nothing. The Shamrocks, however, showed why they are regarded – mostly in the north – as the world’s best team by shaving captain Siya Kolisi’s Boks 25-24 with a last-minute Ciaran Frawley drop goal last weekend in Durban. Cheslin Kolbe of South Africa score a try during the 2024 Castle Lager Incoming Series match between South Africa and Ireland. Picture: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix We want more, we want more was the immediate outcry by Bok and Irish fans alike even ex-players on both sides joined in by asking why we were denied a third encounter, that would probably have put to bed about who, truly, is the best team between the two.

Sadly, for Bok fans, the more they will have to settle for is this weekend’s one-off Test against lowly Portugal, ranked 15th in the world. This Test, of course, is part of governing body World Rugby’s great plan to try and help Tier 2 teams develop their game and become more competitive in-between the four year cycle heading towards the next World Cup in 2027 in Australia. Tier 2 nations have also been demanding more game time against the Top 10 teams and kudos to them for thinking they can take on the big dogs and be competitive.

But surely the development of Tier 2 teams can be done in years when the north’s best teams don’t tour to SA, New Zealand, or Australia. Like next year when the British and Irish Lions go to Australia for a three-Test tour? It will give these smaller nations the perfect opportunity to play in more than just one game against the likes of the Boks, All Blacks, Argentina and even France… What will these teams – besides Uruguay that faced touring France twice in July – learn about how far away they are from the top teams by getting klapped by scores of 50 or more?

Another solution, I believe, lies in the U20 Championships. After watching some of the games in this year’s World Rugby U20 Championship, it got me thinking if this tournament does not need a revamp… Why not? Almost like football’s Fifa U20 World Cup – make it a competition of 16 teams where smaller nations’ youngsters, who have to play in the World Rugby’s second-tier junior tournament (U20 trophy) in the hope of qualifying for the top-tier comp the next year, get properly prepared for the move to senior level.