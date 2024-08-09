This Women’s Day, seven communities in the Southern Suburbs are coming together to host a dinner in aid of the Welfare Church Fund. The theme is The Great Gatsby, and the ladies are going to go all out glamming it up in the 1920s style.

The evening is set to be filled with entertainment, motivational speakers and financial advisors to bring awareness to the much-needed empowerment of women. Artists on the bill include Allison Iris, who recently arrived back from New York, Shelby Stevens and more. Chairperson Annette Robertson and her team of nine women came up with this initiative a few years ago and the annual event has brought the institution great success over the years.

Annette says: “I look forward to this event every year knowing that the ladies can come out of their shells, put away the responsibilities of their day-to-day lives and just let their hair down. “This to me is more rewarding than the money we raise. This is our way of showing each other love and support.” This red-carpet extravaganza will be held at the Rooikrans Main Hall, on Rooikrans Avenue, Grassy Park tomorrow.

Tickets are R250 per person and it will start promptly at 5pm. For any information, contact Annette on 060 841 0488. ROCKING IT OUT: Emo Adams, left, and Sean de Vries will perform Meanwhile, Fairbairn College is hosting a big fundraising jol in partnership with the Sean D Band.

Sean de Vries is the music director to some of the biggest artists in the Cape and around the world. Fairbairn College in Goodwood is sending 13 pupils to Orlando, Florida in the United States to participate in a high-school robotics competition. The team of Grade 9 and 10 laaities was established less than a year ago and are already creating waves internationally.

DOING THINGS: Robotics team of Fairbairn College The robotics head coach is none other than Waseem Fredericks, who you might recognise by his social media content and music collabs with other singers. Waseem says: “This award-winning young robotics team is a unique group of learners who deserve the exposure to travel and show the world their capabilities.” The students are scheduled to leave on 8 December and will compete against 22 other schools, but desperately need funds for this endeavour.

Waseem Fredericks- coach of the team at Fairbairn college. Picture: supplied Principal, Ruschda O’Shea, says: “Our school is most proud of this achievement. The students must know that we support them 100% and that we will do whatever it takes to get them to and from that competition. “We are in need of R70 000 per learner and we have already held many fundraisers, which has brought in just over R100 000.“ The total of R910 000 will be achieved and we are ever grateful to Sean for assisting in making this dream a reality.”