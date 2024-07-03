On 30 June 2024, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced his new cabinet. I am listing the full cabinet in my article, not for political reasons – but so that you can see whether you know any of these people, and believe that they can make a difference in your life. I will be brutally honest, and tell you that I am not feeling it. Municipality and electricity tariffs have increased on the 1 July, every time I go grocery shopping I pay more for my “mandjie” and my monthly debt repayments have been increasing since the start of the rising interest rate hike cycle.

Infact, interest rates remain at 15 - year highs and relief is only expected at the end of the year. Fuel prices are expected to come down, but remain at around R5/ litre more than two years ago. According to the latest Eighty20 Credit Stress Report, middle-class workers—households with an income of nearly R25,000 a month or a personal income of R15,000 a month—have over R77 billion in overdue bills. Debt levels are the highest for the middle class. Currently, 79% of income is going to instalments.

This is up by nearly 28% in just over two years. Poor, middle class and ordinary people continue to struggle every day. Living hand to mouth and off social grants. Do the following exorbitantly high–earning people know what that feels like? – The Deputy President: Paul Mashatile.

Landbou: John Steenhuisen. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/ Independent Newspapers – The Minister of Agriculture: John Steenhuisen. – The Deputy Minister of Agriculture : Rosemary Nokuzola Capa. – The Minister of Land Reform and Rural Development: Mzwanele Nyhontso.

– The Deputy Minister of Land Reform and Rural Development: Chupu Stanley Mathabatha. – The Minister of Basic Education: Siviwe Gwarube. – The Deputy Minister of Basic Education: Reginah Mhaule.

– The Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies: Solly Malatsi. – The Deputy Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies: Mondli Gungubele. – The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs: Velinkosi Hlabisa.

– The Deputy Ministers of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs:Dickson Masemola and Zolile Burns-Ncamashe. – The Minister of Defence and Military Veterans: Angie Motshekga. – The Deputy Ministers of Defence and Military Veterans: Bantu Holomisa and Richard Mkhungo.

– The Minister of Electricity and Energy: Kgosientsho Ramokgopa. – The Deputy Minister of Electricity and Energy: Samantha Graham. – The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation: Blade Nzimande.

– The Deputy Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation: Nomalungelo Gina. – The Minister of Employment and Labour: Nomakhosazana Meth. – The Deputy Ministers of Employment and Labour: Jomo Sibiya and Phumzile Mgcina.

– The Minister of Finance: Enoch Godongwana. – The Deputy Ministers of Finance: David Masondo and Ashor Sarupen. – The Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment: Dion George.

– The Deputy Ministers of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment: Narend Singh and Bernice Swarts. – The Minister of Health: Aaron Motsoaledi.

– The Deputy Minister of Health: Joe Phaahla. Higher education: Nobuhle Pamela Nkabane. Picture: supplied – The Minister of Higher Education: Nobuhle Nkabane. – The Deputy Ministers of Higher Education: Buti Manamela and Mimmy Gondwe.

– The Minister of Home Affairs: Leon Schreiber. – The Deputy Minister of Home Affairs:Njabulo Nzuza. – The Minister of Human Settlements: Mmamoloko Kubayi.

– The Deputy Minister of Human Settlements: Tandi Mahambehlala. – The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation: Ronald Lamola. – The Deputy Ministers of International Relations and Cooperation: Alvin Botes and Tandi Moraka.

– The Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development: Thembi Nkadimeng. – The Deputy Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development: Andries Nel. – The Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources: Gwede Mantashe.

– The Deputy Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources: Judith Nemadzinga-Tshabalala. – The Minister of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation: Maropene Ramokgopa. – The Deputy Minister of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation: Seiso Mohai.

– The Minister of Police: Senzo Mchunu. – The Deputy Ministers of Police: Polly Boshielo and Cassel Mathale. – The Minister in the Presidency: Khumbudzo Ntshavheni.

– The Deputy Ministers in the Presidency: Nonceba Mhlauli and Kenneth Morolong. – The Minister of Public Service and Administration: Mzamo Buthelezi. – The Deputy Minister of Public Service and Administration: Pinky Kekana.

– The Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure: Dean Macpherson. – The Deputy Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure: Sihle Zikalala. – The Minister of Small Business Development: Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams.

– The Deputy Minister of Small Business Development: Jane Sithole. – The Minister of Social Development: Sisisi Tolashe. – The Deputy Minister of Social Development: Ganief Hendricks.

Gayton McKenzie Photographer Ayanda Ndamane / Independent Newspapers – The Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture: Gayton McKenzie. – The Deputy Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture:Peace Mabe. – The Minister of Tourism:Patricia De Lille.

– The Deputy Minister of Tourism:Maggie Sotyu. – The Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition: Parks Tau. – The Deputy Ministers of Trade, Industry and Competition: Zuko Godlimpi and Andrew Whitfield.

– The Minister of Transport:Barbara Creecy. – The Deputy Minister of Transport:Mkhuleko Hlengwa. – The Minister of Water and Sanitation:Pemmy Majodina.

– The Deputy Ministers of Water and Sanitation: David Mahlobo and Isaac Seitlholo. – The Minister of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities: Sindisiwe Chikunga. – The Deputy Minister of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities: Mmapaseka Steve Letsike.

– The Minister of Correctional Services: Pieter Groenewald. – The Deputy Minister of Correctional Services: Lindiwe Ntshalintshali. After naming his National Executive, president Cyril Ramaphosa said: “These men and women we have appointed to the executive are drawn from all corners of our country. They reflect the diversity of our nation.They have a responsibility to work together to serve the people as a whole.”