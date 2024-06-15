Starting out as large boxes on two wheels, the all-rounder midsize van has for long been the aspiration of small businesses in the commercial sector. Though with the launch of the sleek new Mercedes-Benz Vito onto the South African market, Bobby Nitro is looking to those van customizers who might turn the load carrier into a kwaai family van.

Sleek: The instrument panel. Picture: Mercedes-Benz / supplied Merc production teams have taken the box-on-wheels concept and given it a distinct upgrade in terms of design, connectivity and comfort that brings it well into the realm of live-in cruiser van. This upgrade is in line with Mercedes’ strategy to bring a more premium character to the sector. Marinus Venter, general manager of product and marketing in SA, says: “Representing another step forward in our commitment to providing enhanced premium commercial vehicles to the local market, the new Vito is here to power South African businesses forward with a level of versatility and quality that sets a new benchmark in the midsize van segment.” Room: Plenty of loading space. Picture: Supplied Setting the van apart, for the first time Mercedes has included the Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) in all variants. This means that drivers get access to kwaai digital networking via a 10.25-inch central display touchscreen.