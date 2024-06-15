Starting out as large boxes on two wheels, the all-rounder midsize van has for long been the aspiration of small businesses in the commercial sector.
Though with the launch of the sleek new Mercedes-Benz Vito onto the South African market, Bobby Nitro is looking to those van customizers who might turn the load carrier into a kwaai family van.
Merc production teams have taken the box-on-wheels concept and given it a distinct upgrade in terms of design, connectivity and comfort that brings it well into the realm of live-in cruiser van.
This upgrade is in line with Mercedes’ strategy to bring a more premium character to the sector. Marinus Venter, general manager of product and marketing in SA, says: “Representing another step forward in our commitment to providing enhanced premium commercial vehicles to the local market, the new Vito is here to power South African businesses forward with a level of versatility and quality that sets a new benchmark in the midsize van segment.”
Setting the van apart, for the first time Mercedes has included the Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) in all variants. This means that drivers get access to kwaai digital networking via a 10.25-inch central display touchscreen.
There’s more to the interior upgrades that bring the Vito into the realm of driver comfort on the long road. A redesigned instrument panel, stylish new air vents and a new steering wheel, two USB ports plus leather seating as standard. When Bobby thinks of the commercial van, he thinks of sparse cabins that the wind blows through. This is certainly not the case with the new Vito.
The exterior has had some subtle but effective tweaks. The bumper and new radiator grille in particular, bring a more sophisticated edge to the commercial sector, as well as somewhat of a sleekness to the van, if that can in fact be said of vans.
The load volume comes in at 6.6 cubic metres and up to eight seats in the Tourer variant. The vehicles height is under two metres, which make it practical in city environments. The new Vito is available from R874 000.
