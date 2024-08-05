With the launches in the crossover SUV market seeming to come thick and fast in the last while, Bobby Nitro asks, well, why is that? Keeping his considerations local, Bobby reckons that perhaps it has to do with more people moving to Cape Town.

In the city, a driver needs decent space in the vehicle, especially if there is a school run involved, but also the agility and ability to get through traffic. Micro cars can do this but lack the space, SUVs have the space but not the agility. Enter the crossover. Oh, and people want style too. And the ease of weekend trips out of the city. Reg: Cabin is nicely appointed. Picture: supplied Toyota has just launched its latest gem, the Starlet Cross, aiming to strengthen the manufacturers position in the compact car market after the Vitz, Starlet and Urban Cruiser. The Starlet Cross is, importantly, priced at an affordable entry point in this market. It’s more affordable than the Urban Cruiser and, with its specs, looks to be a serious contender in a tightly contended segment. It’s practical but also somewhat sleek, ticking the crossover boxes there. Bold grille, nice chrome accents, daytime running lights for style, altogether an athletic, or shall we say junior Olympian, profile. If you then find yourself in its dust so to speak, there’s a cool rear light feature where the tail lights are connected end to end. Rather distinctive.

Ground clearance in the Starlet Cross is 20mm higher than the Starlet, at 170mm. It’s also 50mm higher, offering more space and stability while sporting 16-inch smartly finished wheels. Lekker: Sports a honeycomb grille. Picture: supplied Under the hood, the Starlet Cross packs a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine, delivering 77 kW at 6000 rpm and 138 Nm of torque at 4400 rpm. That’s pleasant enough while still being mindful as to the cost of fuel. Figures are looking to be 5.6 litres per 100km for the five-speed manual and 5.8 litres per 100km for the four-speed automatic. The latest Toyota comes in two trim levels, the XS and XR. XS models are equipped with three USB chargers, cruise control, a leather tilt steering wheel and four speakers. As one would expect,the XR model adds the gadgets, like a tilt/telescopic steering wheel, electrochromic rearview mirror, color multi-information display, wireless charger, driver seat height adjustment, push start and smart entry, 360-degree panoramic view monitor, reverse camera, and 16-inch machined alloy wheels.