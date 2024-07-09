As far as zippy little urban cabbies go, the Kia Sonet has certainly made an impression on the local market since its launch about three years ago. For starters, it’s got some really nice lines. The compact SUV space is highly competitive and while the Sonet is not the cheapest, it does present qualities of a bigger car, making it that much more marketable.

Kia South Africa introduced the upgraded Sonet to the local market a couple weeks ago. Gary Scott, chief executive of Kia SA, says: “The Sonet’s sporty design, quality features and enjoyable driving dynamics have made it a top choice for urbanites with ambitious lifestyles. With this update, the Sonet’s popularity is expected to increase further.” The upgrade gets the Sonet in line with Kia’s “Opposites United” philosophy, blending nature and modernity.

The exterior features a new light signature, front bumper, updated “tiger nose” grille, and redesigned fender and bonnet. In short, a bold and futuristic look. The rear includes redesigned tail lights, a new rear light signature, and an updated tailgate and bumper. The dimensions are the same, while offering ample cabin and boot space at 385-litres – that is among the largest in its class, and something you look for in a small-ish cabbie.

Buyers get to choose from two 16-inch wheel designs and various colours, including a new Pewter Olive metallic option. Inside, it features a high-quality, high-tech interior, with eight-inch or 10.25-inch colour touchscreens, black cloth and artificial leather seats. Higher specification models include full artificial leather upholstery.

The facelifted Kia Sonet is now available in South Africa. Picture: Supplied. Modern magic lies in the power manufacturers squeeze out of little engines, such as Kia’s 1.5-litre MPI and turbocharged 1.0-litre GDi petrol engines. The 1.5-litre engine produces 85kW and 144Nm of torque, while the 1.0-litre T-GDi engine delivers 88kW and 172Nm of torque. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual or CVT for the 1.5-litre engine and a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission for the 1.0 T-GDi.

Kia has repositioned the Sonet range to offer maximum choice without compromising on standard features or value. Standard safety features include ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, hill-start assist control, ISOFIX child seat anchors and dual front airbags. The Sonet LX features body-coloured bumpers, electrically adjustable side mirrors and an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth, wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a reverse camera.

Just enough gadgets and toys to keep you occupied, but not enough to have to go on a course to understand the manual. Then the variants add the extras. The Sonet EX gets rear parking sensors, roof rails, auto-folding electric side mirrors with integrated indicators, LED lights, leather-clad steering wheel and gear shifter, and conventional cruise control. The EX Plus model upgrades to a 10.25-inch touchscreen and instrument cluster, full artificial leather upholstery, a wireless charging pad and a 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheel.

The facelifted Kia Sonet is now available in South Africa. Picture: Supplied. Top model, the SX grade, might send you to the manual to understand all the assistance, including blind spot collision avoidance assist, lane keep assist, lane follow assist, forward collision avoidance assist, and drive mode select. All of which enhances safety and driving experience, and will truly help to prevent annoying dents on the fast becoming overcrowded Cape streets. You must have noticed how that is changing fast.