In these pages, we’ve seen how guys in the Cape car scene can do wonders with older Land Rovers, creating those personalised and kitted-out weekend adventure vehicles. It takes plenty of planning and elbow grease. Today, however, we take a look at a cabbie that comes out of the box fully created, tough, reliable and durable.

The new Defender OCTA is punted as the most extreme and powerful Defender yet. Powered by a 4.4-litre twin-turbo mild hybrid engine, the 467kW of torque available can power the Defender from zero to 100km/h in 3.8 seconds. That brings a performance mode to an off-roader. Push a button and OCTA mode is activated, bringing an off-road driving mode with a performance focus. Think optimum launch mode on loose surfaces. This is one capable cabbie, and it gets more technical.

A range of Terrain Response modes at the driver's fingertips make sand, grass, mud and ruts more easily navigable. In fact, the Defender can detect which surface is being driven on and make the necessary settings adjustments on the fly. Powered by a 4.4-litre twin-turbo mild hybrid engine, the 467kW of torque available can power the Defender from zero to 100km/h in 3.8 seconds. Picture: Supplied But the real breakthrough comes with what's known as ClearSight Ground View. Essentially, clever camera work make the bonnet transparent, giving the driver a virtual view directly in front of the front bumper and tyres. Another feature that made Bobby Nitro sit up and well, puzzle over it is known as the Body and Soul Seat, or BASS.

Apparently this is some sort of newfangled vibro-acoustic technology that means you don’t only hear the music, you feel it too – something like standing on the speaker in the club, but much more subtle and intentional. For more luxury, the Wellness Programmes can help occupants relax or even improve thinking functions while on the move. But off-road performance is where the creature comforts really kick in.

The ride height has been raised by 28mm and the stance widened by 68mm. Underbody protection has been toughened up for that inevitable rough terrain, or dodgy middelmannetjie. KWAAI: Driving on sand is easy VINNIG: Goes from zero to 100km/h in just 3.8 seconds The technology involved in the 6D Dynamics suspension is cutting-edge and rather tricky to articulate. What is important, however, is that this hydraulically- interlinked suspension system virtually eliminates body roll and introduces capabilities not explored before in a Defender.