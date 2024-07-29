Pics by Tashnation Now deep into winter with the cool cabbies undercover, Bobby Nitro was trawling through pictures of sunnier days when he came across the Mean Green Hulk Machine. No other way to say it, really.

Owned by Fazlin and Siraaj Creighton, the heavily-modified Hundai H1 is a stand-out project, often causing people to do spontaneous dance routines at the robots, when that audio system is going full blast. Making a quick turn around the exterior, we see a debadged H1, modified front bumper that delivers serious attitude, kwaai sequential lights in the headlights, custom front lip, rear wing and diffuser, all wrapped in Wasabi green with Hulk fist logos. The side skirts have been added and the already wide arches accentuated.

Fazlin and Siraaj Creighton. Pics by Tashnation The shape-changing effect of these mods led to a situation where, says Fazlin: “There was this funny moment when when a group of employees bet on the van’s make, arguing until one checked the disc and discovered it was an H1.” The Creightons, after weekends spent at the Indiana Saturday night races, married in 1994 and bought their first BMW 325is. Fazlin says: “Over the years, we bought, fixed, and sold cars, with me favoring BMWs and Siraaj loving his Opel Kadett GSI Super Boss.”

Fazlin is into graphic design and Siraaj into fitting and tuning, so they started an engineering firm. Their car collection grew, but when the 2008 recession hit they had to close their engineering business and work from home. Fazlin says: “Inspired by our engineering skills and passion for cars, we shifted focus to motor accessories and styling. “We dove into car body styling with the help of our eldest son, Tashriq. Siraaj and Tashriq began molding plastic body kits, while our other son, Arshaad, mastered vinyl wrapping.”

Inside, the van features a 32-inch Skyworth Full Android TV, Xbox One, Alpine Bluetooth front loader, Phoenix Gold and Pioneer speakers, multiple ams, three car batteries, and a 1500-watt inverter. They plan to add more speakers, extra screens, ambient lighting, and reupholster. Fazlin says: “What sets us apart is our fearless creativity. We build and mold body kits for any car, install sound systems, wrap vehicles, and create in-house clothing merchandise.

“While we haven’t touched the engine yet, we’re planning to upgrade it with either a 2J motor or a Lexus V8 engine. “Interior plans involve redoing the seats and adding a unique design to transform it into a Monster Hulk and party bus. Pics by Tashnation HUKLING OUT: Hyundai H1 has people in awe. Pics by Tashnation When Bobby chatted with Siraaj, he noticed his excited tone, and had to ask what was up. Working from the family business, Auto Torque Customz, he let Bobby in on a project that is about to be completed.