There’s a lot to be said about making an entrance, and last Saturday it could be said that Bobby Nitro did just that, but rather quietly, by arriving at a propvol Killarney in the new Volvo EX30. Quietly, as the Volvo is a full electric twin motor vehicle getting rave reviews across the globe, a silent sleeper likely to drop most cabbies at the robots. But more about this kwaai Volvo next week.

Killarney was pumping for the Bragging Rights Nationals, with action in all corners and mense excited to be emerging from winter hibernation into the heat of an internal combustion thriller. Understanding that to get immersed in the event, an adrenalin spike is ideal, so the Spin Outlaws crew quickly sorted a ride each for Bobby’s guests, these being his son Janoah Slijpen and friend Richard ‘Dusty’ Human. A couple minutes on the Spin pitch did the trick. The guys emerged properly amped. Banger: Eddie Braaf’s immaculate blue Nissan 1400 engine bay. Picture: FrankysFunkyFotos Across at the clubhouse, Vinny of the Cape Crews Movement had organised a show ‘n shine, with some of the Cape’s kwaaiest out on the tar keeping heads on a swivel. Bobby chatted to Eddie Braaf with his Blue Nissan 1400 showcasing an immaculate engine bay. Munier Damon’s purpose built, V8 S15 took top honours at the show ‘n shine.

Conditions were great on the quarter mile, with a total of 108 cars doing 512 runs and a whopping 76 personal bests. Those are impressive numbers all round, and hats off to RaceSA for pulling in serious power from across the country. Herman Mostert ran an eight-second flat run with a speed of 300km/h in his Nissan 1400 ‘Jack Russel’ 2JZ-powered bakkie. On the oval, you got to hand it to the drifters to bring the entertainment. Juan Stemmet took first place over Daniel Blaser, with Johandre Duminy coming in third. But the fun didn’t end there, and the drivers kindly took Bobby’s guests and others for some high-speed antics. Dusty says on exiting a drift car: “It was eye-opening (apparently he kept his open all the way), when you’re on the drift it’s like another plane of existence, then you come around that corner into the whiplash straight, and you’re back. But what impressed me most was the calm skill of the drivers.” Janoah, well the young guy was looking more into the future, with his eye steadily on how to get himself into the Drift game. His comment: “Now, all I want to do is drive one of these cars.”

Excited: Janoah Slijpen, left,& ‘Dusty’ Human after drifting. Picture: supplied On the Spin pitch, Naseem Ahmed of the Eastern Cape took first, while the Western Cape’s Andre Jodanus took second and 2023 champ from the Northern Cape Renzo Dada came in third. So, good geographical representation there. Junior Spinners were Mano Dada in first, followed by Raees Weir and Muhammad Uzayr Rajah. For Bobby, it was a day of appreciation, getting to greet many of the old hands that have been supporting this scene for decades now, and who also have appreciation for the publicity provided by this column. Bobby spoke to racemaster Raziek Rajah after the event, to get some clarity on what looks to be big news for the sport of Spin.