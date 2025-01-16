By Nazeem Davids MANY Malay choir contestants dream of starting their eie choir. The idea is to raise the bar, create a new legacy, revive an old one, or sometimes simply because they believe they can do it better.

For a special few, it is about personal fulfilment, bringing people together, sharing music and creating lasting memories. The latter statement embodies the spirit of the Keep The Dream Choir Board (KTDCB) champions, Young West Ministers Sporting Club, or simply Westies to their fans and supporters. Westies was established on 11 August 2023 by the current president Abdullah

Doutie, treasurer Saadick Kahaar, manager Mogamat Doutie and Riyaad Gaidien, the chairman. According to Abdullah, Westies is a revival of the well-known choir Westministers that was based in Salt River many years ago. Sponsored by popular local cooldrink manufacturer Double O, their mission is to foster and grow cultural and traditional Malay choral singing.

Westies joined the KTDCB, participated in their first competition in January 2024, and immediately established themselves as a major force to be reckoned with. They won their section and the KTDCB top eight with a clean sweep in their first year! Hulle het dit soema hard kom neer gesit!

Westies in action This new kid on the block was definitely a cut above the rest of the choirs at KTDCB, and the 2024 final points reflected that. Last weekend, Westies returned in section 2 of the KTDCB’s 2025 competition at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC). They proved that their win a year ago was not a fluke, winning first prize for the junior solo, youth solo, combined chorus, moppie (comic song), senior solo, best dressed and a silver for the Nederlandse lied.

That’s what you call making a statement! Westies must be odds-on favourites to retain the Nazeem Benjamin trophy at KTDCB’s season finale this coming Sunday, 19 January 2025. Club president Abdulla, a Cape Malay choir veteran and former lead singer, says: “We did not want to be just another ordinary choir.

“Our exco agreed that to be recognised as one of the best. We had to put in the extra hard work. “Our results are the reward for serious commitment from everyone - our coaches, head coach Faeez Abrahams, combined chorus coach Monwa Mbambane, comic song coach Riyaad Gaidien and a very dedicated, youthful singpak.” Doutie also paid tribute to the late Sam Crouch, who, he says, laid the foundation for the formidable choral ensemble Westies has become.

Baydu Adams heads up a very active, vibrant media team that has grown the Westies brand across all social media platforms, he says: “What’s amazing about the Young West Ministers is that we are made up of all age groups, from teenagers to grandfathers. “But most of our members are young, which bodes well for the future of Cape Malay choirs. “We are ecstatic that we bagged six of the first prizes and a second prize, but we are fully aware the other teams are going to come hard at us on Sunday, so there’s no time for complacency.

“We look forward to the big one this weekend!” In my humble opinion, the KTDCB sectional outcomes have been affected by certain choirs’ late withdrawal from the competition, which has resulted in skewed points standing attained by the remaining participants. I reckon the results do not fairly reflect the choirs’ performances. One section had four choirs, and three sections only had three participating choirs, guaranteeing the lowest prize of third place (in the sections with only three choirs).

This caused an imbalance in the choirs’ overall final points standing. All things considered, Westies head into the finals of the 2025 KTDCB competitions with every intention of being crowned champions once again. Yusrie Adams and Tjommies TJOMMIES finished second in Section 2 behind West Ministers, winning the first prize

Nederlandse lied with an excellent performance by evergreen voorsinger, Yusrie Adams. An under-par 7de Laan ended third place in Section 2. Section 4 was a one-horse race, with Santos Male Voice Choir deservedly winning the competition, bagging first prize for Best Dress, Combined chorus, moppie, Junior solo, Senior Solo and third for Nederlandse lied.

These are great results for another new team established in 2024 and participating in their first competition in 2025. Rosebuds YD finished in second place while Young Hearts placed third. At the time of going to print, there was no confirmed format of this coming Sunday’s

competition from the KTDCB. However, all 13 choirs who participated in the sections will be performing. Ticket prices for the day will again be R150. The Cape Malay choir season is coming to an end and a final observation from my side is that the Cape Town International Convention Centre, admittedly an amazing venue, is just too duur vir ons mense if one considers the cost of parking and food.