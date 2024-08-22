Salt River Blackpool Football Club will be hosting their annual High Tea again in the hopes of raising funds and achieving their ultimate goal. The popular club is a community-based organisation that has been providing organised football to the Salt River, Woodstock, Observatory and surrounding communities since 1953.

They’ve achieved significant triumphs on the field during their illustrious history and continue to make significant strides in the football community. Bigwigs: Nizaam Dalwai, Iqbal Kasker & Gire. Picture: supplied They’re currently affiliated to the Cape District Football Association. My reason for always supporting club sport is because of the positive impact on the youth.

Anyone who knows and supports club sport can agree that the contribution this club has made via football has been one of the best ways to neutralise evil social influences. It is not only on the Cape Flats where gangsterism and drugs are the huge risk factors, these social evils have also gotten its claws in the surrounding Cape Town communities. Our young leaders are faced with many risk factors on a daily basis and still they choose to play sport rather than abuse drugs or become criminals.

Winners: Coach Marwaan Kapery with his junior team. Picture: supplied For this, they need our support and our guidance. One of the coaches at the club, Marwaan Kapery, says: “We have 250 active junior players registered in seven age groups [Under 6, 8, 10, 12, 14, 16 and 18] and 100 senior players in five teams [ Super League, 1st Reserve, two 2nd Reserves and Over 40]. “Our U18 team regularly participates in the biggest U19 competition in Africa - the Metropolitan Premier Bayhill Cup.

“This competition is held over the Easter Weekend and attracts all the professional clubs in South Africa as well as overseas teams.” “The U16 team participates in the Engen Santos and Coke competitions every year, where top teams are involved and draw big crowds. “This is an opportunity for the players to shine and show their football ability to people of influence in sport.”

Kapery adds that the club has also been running their December Holiday Program since 2011: “It’s a football clinic over two Sundays where we provide boys and girls from all areas the opportunity to be taught football skills, play games and just have fun. “This program attracts over 100 kids per session; every kid gets a free t-shirt, a light breakfast and lunch. “We also invite ex-professional local footballers to these programs where they get to interact with the kids.

“It has been very successful, and we hope this will continue for many years to come.” Lastly he says: “Our club also hosts the Blackpool Super 7 every year, which is one of the biggest grassroots tournaments ranging from U6 to U12. “This year more than 280 teams participated and just under 800 matches were played at their home ground in Shelley Street.”

You can follow them on their Facebook page or TikTok for more information as to how you can make a difference to this evergreen football club. We caught up with the club's public relations officer Junaid Gire, who says it is important for the club to see to the needs of their young players, and thus the annual fundraiser. Junaid adds: "We need to maintain our level as best as we can. This is also to provide those who are underprivileged and can't afford kits, this is why we do what we do.

“The ultimate goal is to persevere and give kids the platforms to achieve their dreams and at the same time keep them away from drugs and other bad ailments. “Our plan is to do this more often, our two year plan is to generate stands and dugouts for the premises, so the players have a decent space to stand when it rains. “We don’t have the funds yet, but it is our ultimate goal to achieve this in the next two years.

“If anyone can contribute to this, they’re welcome to call us at any time. “Above all of this we want to make sure we achieve another dream and that is to build a dressing room for our fast growing girls’ team, this is to make sure they have a safe environment to do what they love while feeling respected.” Because we find ourselves in Women’s Month, the team has decided to make the high tea a Ladies Only event on Saturday, 31 August.

They will party from 7pm till midnight at the Blackpool Hall in Shelley Street, Salt River. This annual high tea promises to bring enjoyment to everyone in attendance with liveentertainment. Book now or to host a table, please WhatsApp or call Shaamie on 078 106 4035.