Hailing from Ravensmead, this social media content creator is making waves everywhere. From trying his hand at radio in 2016 at Feel Good FM, he has now grown into that guy from the Cape Flats that everyone wants to see and is showing no sign of slowing down anytime soon.

Most recently it’s his love-hate relationship with Salome that had everyone on the edge of their seats waiting with bated breath for their next online ‘tiff’. 50/50: Has love-hate relationship with Salome. Picture: supplied Peadon shares: “I have amazing family and friends who will always try their utmost to help or guide me no matter how busy they are. “Despite the madness of social media, life gets real sometimes so I can comfortably say that my friends are always there for me when I need them.”

He says many people have a misconception of just how hard content creators have to work, while filtering out the haters and negativity online. Extended: Heart FM has renewed Peadon’s contract for another year. Picture: supplied “People only see what is advertised or what is on social media, but we have to work in order to achieve all that we’ve done thus far.” But he says alles is worth it as this is a dream come true for him.

“I am also hustling to make it happen for myself, but I have amazing support. “I can speak to my people and speak everyday life with them and the people who watch and support will comment and make it easier. Family: Peadon with mom Francis and dad Peter. Picture: supplied “All I can say is this is my dream and I’m happy to be living a piece of it.”

This is no ordinary social media content creator; he is always busy, with a full schedule, ranging from working at Heart FM radio to being interviewed on different TV shows. And through it all he finds the time to produce skits and content for the public to enjoy. His latest in-person project is all about unwinding from the daily grind we have to endure.

Fun: He started in radio at Feel Good FM. Picture: supplied Peadon says: “I have to find ways for people to enjoy what we do in different ways.” The new concept is called Let’s Unwine RnB edition 2 and it’s all about enjoying Ol’ Skool music with a canvas and paint. You create your masterpiece while you enjoy the views of Cape Town with a glass of bubbly in hand.

This event will take place on Saturday, 1 June 2024, at Hotel Sky and will start at 2pm. The dress code is Denim and White and entry fee is R150 at the door. Salome says she has nothing but love for Peadon.

Peadon poster “Peadon is a hardworking individual who always strives to make things work for himself and for others. He knows where he comes from and always pushes the boundary to succeed. “He is a caring person and will always wanna make a way for everyone. I love him and only want the best for him, he knows that he has our support no matter what. “I hope everything he does becomes a success and I hope people will see his heart in what he does,” adds the singer.

In addition, Peadon also plays MC at some of the biggest events in the Cape and has worked with the big name artists. On Saturday he is scheduled to host the Saxy Vibes Volume 6 show at Grand Arena, Grandwest. The concert is being produced by sax master Don Vino Prins and will feature local stars such as Emo Adams, Karin Kortje, Jodi Jantjies and many more.

Tickets are available at Webtickets. You can also see Peadon on TV. Tietie en Nanna Kook is a new show on Via on DSTV, every Thursday at 5pm.

Peadon is set to appear on the show to talk about the journey that they walked together. Peadon says: “I have my parents to thank for instilling these values and morals into my life, I may not be perfect but I strive to be the best I can be, I hope I will make them proud.” More good news for the Peadon fans is that Heart fm recently confirmed that another contract was signed with their new star, so we will get to enjoy his voice and his selection of music for another year to come.