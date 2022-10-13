The Promenade – next generation musical showcase.
The annual Next Generation Musical Showcase will take place at the Liberty Promenade mall in Mitchells Plain where 18 schools will participate on Saturday.
Schools will perform for their share of a cash prize valued at R60 000. The money is to make sure they can use it to upgrade or refurbish their school.
The winner will receive R20 000 and the runners up will receive R10 000.
This concert was open to all schools in Mitchells Plain including primary and high schools, as well as schools catering for learners with special needs.
Schools look forward to this competition every year as the money always comes in very handy.
Schools are set to perform a song or a medley of songs relevant to the selected theme for a five-minute period.
This competition will run from 11am until 2pm in the food court.
The 18 participating schools are: AZ Berman High, Beacon School for LSEN, Caradale Primary, Cascade Primary, Eastville Primary, Eisleben Road Primary, Lentegeur School for LSEN, Lentegeur Secondary, Liesbeeck Primary, Littlewood Primary, Montagu Drive Primary, Oval North High, Portland High, Rocklands Secondary, Spine Road High, Wavecrest Primary, West End Primary and Yellowwood Primary schools.
See you there!