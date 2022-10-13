The annual Next Generation Musical Showcase will take place at the Liberty Promenade mall in Mitchells Plain where 18 schools will participate on Saturday.

Schools will perform for their share of a cash prize valued at R60 000. The money is to make sure they can use it to upgrade or refurbish their school.

The winner will receive R20 000 and the runners up will receive R10 000.

This concert was open to all schools in Mitchells Plain including primary and high schools, as well as schools catering for learners with special needs.