When you hear names like Vicky Sampson, Fancy Galada and Claire Philips, you think of powerful women in the entertainment industry. Package that with up and coming protégés and have them under the direction of one of the most respected artists and living legends, Sophia Foster, and that’s when you create magic.

These divas are about to set the stage alight at the Artscape Theatre where they will celebrate the incredible mark they have made in the arts and entertainment industry. You know this production promises to be a captivating showcase honouring the legacies of these performers and the impact they made during times of uncertainty. Can’t wait: Vicky Sampson is excited to perform. Picture: Ian Landsberg The cherry on top is that the divas are creating space for newer talent like Kashiefa Blaauw, Abigail Savage, Edith Plaatjies and Celeste Florence aka Koekiemema, who will all be accompanied by a 10 piece all-female band - The Lady Day Big Band - under the musical direction of Amanda Tiffin.

While walking into their rehearsal space and trying my best to have a sit down with the legend herself, Sophia was making sure the production was tight and the harmonies were on point. When I eventually pin her down, Sophia said: “The job as director is easy when the right people are on stage. I have worked with these gems for such a long time and so it’s easier when we know what their strengths are. Practice makes perfect: The proteges in action during a rehearsal. Picture: supplied “The best part is closing your eyes and hearing the harmony of these individuals come together. I have never had mentors in my day, I didn’t have anyone motivate me, and so for me to be a part of everyone’s career, I am blessed to know that I could be some kind of motivation to others in the industry.

“Some of these artists known as legends today were students of mine 28 years ago. “It’s a full circle moment for me watching how another generation of female superstars are waiting in the wings to walk into the spotlight. “This show brings the struggles of women of entertainment into the spotlight and shows how we can rise above it all whether through poetry, drama or song.”

Before running off, Sophia adds: "The journey of any entertainer is one thing but for women it is another, here we are showing the celebration of women who have made their mark and are still breaking down doors for many to walk through." Knowing what I know about these extraordinary artists, and having worked with them on so many stages has always brought mind shifting lessons for me. Just to paint a very small picture, I can tell you that Sophia was the first lady of colour to perform at the prestigious Miss World pageant to a global audience of 1.4 billion people and forged friendships with international celebrities such as Ivana Trump.

This queen of Bijoux stood her own when she performed alongside arguably the greatest performer in musical history, the late great King of Pop, Michael Jackson. She was also the South African guest of honour at the launch of what was then the world’s premier entertainment destination, comparable today to Las Vegas, the Sun City Entertainment resort, where she performed alongside ol’ blue eyes Frank Sinatra.

Sophia was also appointed as the lead singer and dancer in the first Sun City musical extravaganza which was choreographed by the internationally acclaimed Carlos Stetto. She recorded the number one hit in the early 90’s called Too Hot To Handle, going on to be the lead act at various casino complexes throughout Southern Africa including Swaziland (eSwatini), Botswana, Lesotho and the now defunct apartheid Bantustan homelands. She hails from Wynberg and went to Battswood Primary school, had a staunch Christian upbringing and her love for music was discovered at primary school.

While with the Golden City Dixies, she auditioned at the iconic Luxurama theatre not as a singer but as a dancer - needless to say her incredible vocals soon saw her dancing and singing he way across Southern Africa, often harassed by the apartheid police for performing in “Whites Only” venues. She was a mentor to many legends like Jonathan Butler, the late Ronnie Joyce, the late Lionel Petersen, Richard Jon Smith and George Best, just to mention but a few. In the height of apartheid, Sophia’s apartment at the Hoffman New Yorker in Hillbrow, Johannesburg was home to many artists who were breaking out into the music industry nationally.

This is why she is why she is known as the mother of our industry. Meanwhile, Vicky Sampson is excited to perform at this show. “It is such an honour to be a part of this event knowing what it means to the women in this industry, what it means to the newer artists coming into the mainstream of this industry and what it means to me personally,” she said.

“I know the efforts from everyone involved in production and whenever things are done on this level, it’s easier to work and bring our best forward. I can’t wait to share the stage with these spectacular women who are ready to give the audience the very best. “Thank you Artscape, thank you to my sister and mentor Sophia and thank you to all who will show up and support.” The cast was also excited to work with yet another legend, Telisha Daniels aka Tilly, who is an award winning choreographer, having worked on many musicals and international award winning theatre productions.