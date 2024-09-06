Spring is officially here and before you know, the festive season will have arrived. To give you a taste of things to come, theatre king Loukmaan Adams is working on a new show and by now you know it’s going to be epic.

Loukmaan is gathering some of the biggest names in the industry to make sure people enjoy the theatre this festive season. The ultimate summer holiday bash, called Joltyd, will run at the Baxter Theatre throughout December. So whether you run, moonwalk, bop or sing along, this is going to be the way you’d want to end your year - on a happy note!

Enjoy music throughout the ages, from the 60’s all the way through to now. Don your colourful costumes and get ready for a star studded cast, a funky line-up with side-splitting hosts while they revisit the soundtracks of your life and create unforgettable memories. Tickets are now available at Webtickets.co.za.