Jay Jay is a legend in the local entertainment industry.
For 63 years he has been doing his thing giving local artists struggling to climb the ladder exposure and a platform.
He worked with Jonathan Butler, Winston Mankunku and more, he was the pioneer for producing local shows and artists on the Cape Flats since 1963.
Singers like Rebecca Malope and Brenda Fassie all started on the shows that he was producing, giving them the tools to nurture into the great stars they’ve become.
This is the same guy who gave Dr Taliep Petersen and Zayn Adams their platform to shine
The legend at the age of 79 is still producing and making local acts have the platform they rightfully deserve.
Jayson King is responsible so many greats to this day and once again will be at the Joseph
Stone Auditorium on Friday, 30 August.
Here local acts and local seasoned professionals will join on stage to bring you let’s groove tonight.
Tickets for this spectacle are R150 per person, available at Webtickets.co.za or for convenience you can whatsapp or call 0746338669 or 0216339137.
Performers include Shadley Schroeder, Ghakiem Roman, Kashiefa Blaauw, Sumaya Hendricks, Cashe Arayna, Belinda Qaqamba Fassie and the legend himself Jayson Jay King.
Let’s support local, See you there!
Daily Voice