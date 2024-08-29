For 63 years he has been doing his thing giving local artists struggling to climb the ladder exposure and a platform.

He worked with Jonathan Butler, Winston Mankunku and more, he was the pioneer for producing local shows and artists on the Cape Flats since 1963.

Singers like Rebecca Malope and Brenda Fassie all started on the shows that he was producing, giving them the tools to nurture into the great stars they’ve become.

Associate: Jonathan Butler. Picture: Bheki Radebe

This is the same guy who gave Dr Taliep Petersen and Zayn Adams their platform to shine