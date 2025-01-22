Hello everyone. Mense, hoe gaan dit daai kant?

It’s the second week of school. I am still struggling to get into routine, alles is upside down, all over the place and heeltemal deurmeketaar. December feels like it was so, so long ago and to add to all the confusion, Janu-worry feels like the longest month ever! Those of us that have kids at school know that even though we prepped for stationery, every day comes with a surprise request of its own, making Janu-worry feel even longer.

Almal het lekker gekuier and now we are all eagerly anticipating payday later this week and we all need to make all those pennies stretch as far as we can. This week, I would like to focus on budget-friendly easy meals that are cheap, versatile, quick to make but very lekker. And what better to beat the ou-maand than with a lekker toebroodjie or sandwich?

Whether you are having fresh bread, ’n snytjie brood popped in the toaster or toasted in a pan, it hits the spot every time! Yes, I know we are on a budget, but that doesn’t mean it needs to be boring. We can still do gourmet or make it fancy. If you have leftovers like curry or anything with a sauce, it always goes lekker on a sandwich and if you want to make it fancy you can always add some cheese and toast it.

You can add it on an open sandwich or if you want to be extra, add your fillings and before toasting it dip it in egg and fry the sandwich in some butter. Its like a gourmet sandwich dipped in a French toast coating. I know it sounds confusing but give it a try, dis te lekker! My all-time favourite however is always smoortjies on bread. I love adding chutney or chilli sauce (it adds the perfect kick) and toasting it in the pan.

Butter always goes on first and after that must be chutney or chilli sauce. Add your smoortjie, add some cheese and toast - it will take your sandwich to the next level. Give these recipes a try. Janu-worry might be here, but you can still eat lekker with these cheap and cheerful recipes!

Tuna smoor Ingredients Oil and butter/ghee

1 large onion 2 medium tomatoes ¼ green pepper, diced

3 large cloves garlic, finely chopped 2 teaspoons ground pepper 2 large potatoes, cubed

3 tins tuna (drained) Salt to taste Freshly chopped coriander and green chillies

Method In a large pan, add the oil and butter and onions. Braise until the onions are golden brown. Add in the garlic, green pepper and chopped tomato and cook until fragrant. Add in a sprinkle of salt and the spice. Add in the potatoes and ¼-½ cup of hot water. (The smaller the potato the quicker it cooks). Cover and simmer until all the water has dried up and the tomato is thick and pulpy. Add in the tuna and mix well. Simmer for two minutes, add salt if needed and garnish with freshly chopped coriander and chillies. Serve on toast or fresh buttery bread.

Sausage smoortjie toastie Ingredients for the sausage smoortjie 2 tablespoons butter

1 large onion, finely chopped 500g beef danya sausage cut into thumb-size pieces 4 potatoes, cut in quarters

2 large tomatoes chopped (skin on) ¼ green pepper diced 1 tablespoon garlic and ginger

1 envelope Robertson’s spicy bbq spice 1 tablespoon coarse black and white pepper ¾ cup Mrs Balls chutney

1-1½ cup water Method for smoortjie In a large pot over a medium heat add the butter, onion, sausage, potatoes, tomatoes, green pepper, garlic and ginger, spices and sauces. Add the water, stir and mix well. Cover and cook on a medium heat for 15 minutes. After 15 minutes, reduce the heat to low and cook for 15 minutes.

Method for the Sausage Smoortjie Toastie In a large plate, cut the sausage into small rings and mash the potato with a fork. Cover a slice of bread with the sausage smoortjie and top with a bread slice. Butter the outsides and toast in a warm pan, over a medium to low heat until golden brown on both sides.

Saucy steak Roll Ingredients 3 tablespoons butter

3 sliced onions 1kg steak 1 tsp garlic and ginger

1 heaped tablespoon bbq spice 1 teaspoon pepper 2 level tablespoons steak and chops Spice

1 tsp white pepper 2 grated tomatoes ¼ cup tomato sauce

¼ cup Mrs balls chutney ½ cup steers or spur bbq sauce 1 sliced green pepper

Method Rinse the steak and cut it into thick pieces or strips. Braise the onions until golden brown and add the steak and spices. Braise until golden brown. Add in the tomatoes and cover the steak with water. Simmer on a medium heat until the steak is soft (45min-1 hour depending on the cut of steak). Add water as needed, ensuring the pot doesn’t dry out. Once the steak is tender and the gravy has thickened, add in the sauces and the green pepper strips. Simmer for five minutes and serve. Use as a filling for a toasted steak sandwich.

Chicken Livers on toast Ingredients for the chicken livers 3 tablespoons butter

200g chicken livers ½ tsp white pepper 1 tsp coarse black pepper

Salt to taste Freshly chopped coriander and green chillies Method for the chicken livers

Rinse and clean the livers. Drain excess liquid. Season the livers with the white and black pepper and salt to taste, set aside. On a stove top warm a pot on a high heat. Add in the butter and reduce the heat to medium. Once the butter starts to foam add in the livers, stir and reduce the heat to low. Cover and cook until the excess water has dried out. Once dried, turn the heat up to medium and braise until golden brown. (If it starts sticking to the pot it is perfect. Turn off the heat and garnish with freshly chopped coriander and green chillies. Enjoy on a slice of buttered toast. Spicy Eggs on Toast

Ingredients 2 tablespoons butter 5 large onions (sliced)

2 garlic cloves (grated) 3 green chillies (chopped) (or less if you prefer less heat) 1 teaspoon cumin (jeera)

1 ½ teaspoons fennel (barishap) 1 level teaspoon turmeric 1 teaspoon crushed red chillies (optional)

1 level teaspoon salt 6 hardboiled eggs, cut in quarters Fresh coriander for garnish

Method Braise the onion in butter until slightly translucent. Add in the garlic and chillies. Braise on a low heat for five minutes (Add a little water if needed). Once dry add in the spices and fry until the flavours infuse. Add in the egg, give it a slow stir and add some of the onion and masala on the egg. Garnish with freshly chopped coriander and serve on a slice of buttered toast.

Tuna Mayo on toast Ingredients 1 tin tuna in water (drained)

1 small pickle onion diced Thumb size piece green pepper diced 2 thumb sized piece of cucumber diced

1 green chilli, diced Coarse black pepper 3-4 tablespoons mayo