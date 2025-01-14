SOUTH Africa has been struggling for decades to reduce its triple threat of poverty, inequality and unemployment. According to stats released in 2023, an individual living in South Africa on less than R1 058 per month (p/m) is considered poor.

According to South African national standards, individuals having less than R760p/m available for food are living below the poverty line. Over half of South Africans live below the national poverty line and more than 10% live in extreme poverty, on less than R15.58 per day. It is therefore understandable that as the new school year starts, thousands of children in our community are facing a daunting challenge: accessing the basic necessities required to succeed in their educational journey.

The harsh reality is that many families struggle to make ends meet, leaving their children without the necessary tools to learn and flourish. Against this backdrop, the Mustadafin Foundation is launching its annual Stationery Drive, an initiative aimed at breaking the cycle of poverty and empowering young minds. This drive is more than just a charitable endeavour - it is a call to action, urging individuals and organisations to make a ware difference in the lives of those who need it most.

Mustadafin Foundation is not a “fly-by-night” organisation. For nearly 40 years, this fully compliant, registered NPO has been integral to feeding, educating, and empowering the people of the Western Cape and South Africa. Recent research paints a bleak picture of education and literacy levels across the country. Alarmingly, most children leave Grade 1 without knowing the alphabet, and a staggering 82% of Grade 4 learners are unable to read for meaning.

Ghairunisa Johnstone-Cassiem, Director of Mustadafin Foundation says: “We have to do all that we can to ensure that every child is supported through their journey of knowledge. “Our dedicated team works tirelessly to equip children with the tools to unlock doors to possibilities, which they can only access through education. “Sadly, many children find the odds stacked against them right from the beginning.

“We see that, and acknowledge it – but that only makes us work harder to make things better” Johnstone-Cassiem says that you can be the catalyst for change in a child’s life, by sponsoring a stationery pack. The organisation has put together the following packages:

• Starter Pack: R300 - This basic stationery essentials package provides a child with the fundamental tools they need to start their educational journey. • Stationery Pack: R500 - This comprehensive stationery bundle is designed to support a child throughout the year, providing the stationery they need to learn and grow in the school year. • Uniform: R500 - A school uniform is an essential component of a child’s educational experience, promoting pride, self-esteem and a sense of belonging.

Johnstone-Cassiem adds: “Our sponsorship packages are designed to be affordable and impactful, and are offered at various levels” “We know that many households are under financial strain. This makes us even more grateful for your support. “Your contribution will help provide a child with the tools they need to learn, grow, and ultimately thrive. Even your smallest donation can make a valuable difference”

Open Day Mustadafin Foundation and College of Cape Town Open Day Mustadafin has been active in the educational space for decades. They started their first Early Childhood Development Centre (ECD) in the 1990s. Today, the organisation supports 23 ECDs and manages four of its own ECD centres, in the areas of Manenberg, Delft and Khayelitsha.

The Mustadafin Learning Centre in Tafelsig is a beacon of hope in the community. It addresses the educational and social issues of the surrounding area. The Mustadafin Education Team consists of qualified social workers, teachers and youth-care workers who have to function in trying conditions and who are often subjected to gang violence and crime – as they strive to make a difference. According to Tasneem Bastra, the media and marketing co-ordinator at Mustadafin Foundation, it is with this history of commitment to education that they have collaborated with the College of Cape Town to create awareness of the institution’s offerings.

Mustadafin Foundation Bastra explains: “Even though young people have access to the internet and social media – not many are comfortable or confident enough to ask questions or seek guidance online. “We intend for this Open Day to be a space whereby those interested in studying [particularly in the area of Athlone] can seek information and ask questions they may have, in person” More specifically, the aims of the day are:

Assistance with registration Assistance with NSFAS Guidance on career choices

Information of subject requirements for each programme Bastra adds that there will be WiFi access for on-the-spot registrations. She says: “Our ultimate objective is to educate and empower young students, enabling them to make informed decisions about their future.

“All of this is in line with our organisational objectives and our slogan of: If every man helps his neighbour, then who will need help?” The Mustadafin Foundation / College of Cape Town Open Day will take place on Saturday 25 January 2025, from 10am to 3pm, at the Mustadafin Head Office at 154 Antelope Street, Bridgetown. For donations, support or enquiries, please contact Mustadafin Foundation on: 021 633 0010 or [email protected]