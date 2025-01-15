Hello everyone!
After last week’s braai and lekker kuier, this week the stress levels are all up as we head straight into back-to-school week!
This is always the most deurmekaar week in January for me. We struggle to get over the relaxed holiday mode and get back into routine, work mode and back to school.
Many are returning to school, ready to start the next grade and super excited to see their friends. But there are also those who look forward to starting school for the very first time.
The bittersweet moments and excitement start for days, if not weeks before.
To add to the excitement of going back to school, let them join in on the fun by choosing a lunch box in their favourite colour.
What I find also works well for the little ones, is cutting out their sandwiches with cookie cutters.
A flower or star-shaped sandwich brings so much joy to them, and they are the cutest ever!
When it comes to school lunches, I always believe in working smarter and not harder. So you can very well believe it when I say back-to-school also comes with lunch box planning too.
As with suppers, I always plan my meals around what I can do to make easy lunch box meals for the next day.
I find prepping and planning the night before saves us so much time, as we all know how quickly time can run out for us in the morning, and no one wants to be late for school - especially in the first week.
Although this weather lately has been a bietjie unpredictable, it’s still summer, and we can still expect hot days, so be sure to pack water and a nutritious snack too.
Add in some summer fruit or vegetables along with the sandwiches - it’s the perfect cool-me-down, healthy and great to snack on in between playtime.
This week, I am sharing extra special recipes for you to go all out for “Back to School”.
Here is wishing all your sweetie pies baie geluk and all the best for the academic year ahead. And to the first-time school parents, sterkte!
Egg Cuppies
Ingredients
4 large eggs
2 tablespoons milk or cream or almond milk
Salt and pepper, to taste
Dhanya or chilli chutney (if you like a bite)
Fillings of your choice
I used:
3 tablespoons finely chopped spinach
2 baby tomatoes diced
2 mushrooms
1 spring onion
1 tablespoon feta
2 tablespoons cheddar cheese
½ slice pastrami/smoked chicken
A dash of paprika or parsley for garnish
Method
Double spray muffin tray or foil cups (without the holes). Add in the fillings of your choice. Whisk together the eggs, milk, salt, and pepper. Pour the eggs in ¾ full. Garnish with parsley or paprika and bake in a preheated oven on 180 degrees for 12-15 minutes.
Brekkie Rolls
Ingredients
4-6 hot dog rolls
3 tablespoons chilli sauce
250g grated cheese
Sliced olives
Diced green bell pepper
Salami
2 scrambled eggs
1 ring feta, crumbled
Method
Cut the rolls in half and give them a quick roll with a rolling pin, levelling the rolls. Brush on your base sauce and add the cheese. Add on your toppings and air fry for 2-4 minutes on 200 degrees or bake in the oven until the cheese melts and the corners of the rolls are slightly crisp.
Breakfast Wraps
Ingredients
2 tablespoons butter
3 eggs
A dash of milk
Salt and pepper to taste
Handful chopped spinach
Red pepper diced
Diced onion
3 tablespoons cheese
**any fillings of your choice
1 wrap
Chutney or sauce of your choice
Method
Spread some chutney or sauce on your wrap. Whisk your eggs with salt pepper and a dash of milk. Fry your egg in 2 tablespoons butter in a non-stick pan on a low heat. Add your diced and chopped veg and sprinkle over your cheese. Once the middle of the egg firms, cover your egg with the wrap with the chutney side on the egg. Cook for a minute and flip. Once the wrap is golden brown, transfer to a plate and roll up. Slice and serve.
Oat Choc chip cookies
Ingredients
125g soft butter
75ml brown sugar
75ml white sugar
1 egg
1 tsp vanilla
Pinch of salt
275ml plain flour
3ml baking powder
50ml oats
1 ½ cup choc chips
1/2 cup Smarties chopped
Method
Cream the butter and sugar. Add in all the remaining ingredients except the chocolate, oats and smarties and then fold in the oats and chocolate. Scoop out balls and transfer to a baking sheet, slightly flatten and top with smarties. Bake on 180 for 8- 10 minutes and allow to rest on the baking tray to harden.
Berry French Toast
Ingredients
4 large eggs
½ cup milk
2 teaspoons cinnamon
1 teaspoon vanilla essence
Salt to taste
8 thick slices 2-day-old bread - better if slightly stale
Butter - as needed.
60ml honey
Fried banana
¾ cup strawberries or seasonal berries
Method
In a medium bowl, whisk eggs, milk, cinnamon, vanilla essence, and salt until well blended. Transfer into a shallow dish that is suitable for dipping the bread into the egg mixture. Dip the bread on both sides. Melt some butter in a large skillet over medium high heat. Shake off the excess egg mixture from the bread and place the bread slices onto the hot skillet. Fry the French toast until browned on one side, then flip and brown the other side. Serve with fried banana, fresh berries and honey.