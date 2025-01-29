Hello Mense Hope you guys are all lekker and getting right back into routine.

After last week’s Janu-worry toastie recipes, this week I’m sure the kitchen is a bit more stocked, especially now that payday has finally made its appearance. It’s back to normal cooking and lekker kos and lekker eet. Today I want to chat about splurging ’n bietjie and treating the family to a lekker big breakfast for the weekend (or if you can manage to sneak in a lekker dite one morning in the week).

When it comes to breakfast, eggs always top my list. I can literally have eggs every day if time allows it. It’s versatile, healthy, jam packed with protein and has immense health benefits. It’s so easy to prepare. You can start off by having classic boiled eggs, scrambled or fried or if you want something more larney then shakshuka or poached eggs is always a winner.

Poached eggs I find is always a healthier option as there’s no frying in butter or oil, and my favourite way to have poached eggs is in a lekker spicy tomato chutney (see my shakshuka recipe below). It’s filling, goes far if you are making a big breakfast for lots of people and you can easily bulk it up with mushrooms, peppers or even chicken, mince, or boontjies. The saucier it is, the better. But be sure to serve it with fresh bread or rolls, just to mop up that extra sousies.

This week I’m sharing some of my favourite eggy recipes with you. These are not only perfect for breakfast but if you are looking for a quick and easy lunch or dinner, they will work too. These are meals that when you make a big enough portion you’ll have enough for the next day’s work or school sandwiches.

It’s time to get you egg game on and eet lekker mense! For more recipes head on over to my website www.sprinklesandspice.co.za or visit my social media platforms on Tik Tok or Instagram @sprinklesandspicect or Facebook Sprinkles and Spice by Farzana Kumandan. Happy Cooking

Love, Your Cooksister Shakshuka

Shakshuka Ingredients 2 tablespoons butter 1 onion, finely chopped

2 garlic cloves, finely grated 3 green chillies, chopped 1 heaped teaspoon cumin (jeera)

1 level teaspoon smoked paprika 1 tablespoon Orange Pepper Spice 1 tin peeled and chopped tomatoes

3 tomatoes, grated 1 cup water 2 Tablespoons Sugar

Salt and Pepper to taste 6 eggs Freshly chopped coriander

Method Braise the onion in butter until it’s golden brown. Add the garlic, chillies and spices and fry for a minute, then add the tomatoes and water. Cook until the tomato has thickened, and water has reduced. Add the tomato to an oven-safe dish and smooth it out with the back of a spoon. Crack open 6 eggs randomly next to each other. Bake at 180 degrees for 10-13 minutes (for semi-runny yolk). Add salt and pepper to taste and garnish with freshly chopped coriander. Serve with a crusty toasted bread *Note try different variations by adding spinach, mushroom, feta, cold meats, mince, beans or any of your favourite breakfast ingredients

Masala Eggs Masala eggs Ingredients

2 tablespoons oil 2 onions, finely chopped 1 teaspoon garlic paste

3 grated tomatoes 2 cups water plus 1 extra cup of water 2 heaped teaspoons barishap (fine fennel)

1 teaspoon turmeric 1 teaspoon chilli powder 5- 8 eggs

Salt to taste Method Braise the onion on a low heat, in oil, until most of the onion has reduced and the onion is golden brown. Add the garlic, tomato, spices and two cups water and simmer on a low heat, until the water has dried out and your tomato is thick and pulpy. Turn off heat and add one cup of water to the pot. Crack the eggs individually in a cup before adding it to the pot. Turn on the heat to low and cover with the pot lid. Simmer for 10 minutes, until the eggs are firm, and the yolk is cooked. Garnish with freshly chopped coriander and red or green chillies.

Poached Eggs with Hollandaise Sauce Poached Eggs with Hollandaise Sauce Ingredients for the poached Eggs

1 extra large egg ¾ cup cold water (fridge) 1 ramekin or cup

1 teaspoon vinegar Method Add a teaspoon of vinegar and an extra-large egg to either a microwave-safe ramekin or cup (preferably ceramic or glass) and top it up with ¾ cup cold water, then microwave it on full power for 1 minute.

Once done, use a slotted spoon and slightly dry the bottom of the egg with some roller towel and you will have the perfectly poached, medium – soft egg. *Note The cold water allows the egg to cook at a slower pace, making the outside perfectly poached but the inside runny. If you prefer a hard-boiled egg, use lukewarm or tap water, making it cook faster and giving you a hard poached egg.

Ingredients for the Hollandaise Sauce 2 egg yolks 2 Tbs lukewarm water

2 tsp lemon juice 150g salted butter Salt to taste

Method In a medium-sized pot on medium heat bring two cups of water to boil. Chop the butter into smaller pieces and set aside. In a separate heat-safe bowl or smaller pot, add the water, egg yolks, lemon juice and salt to taste. Place the bowl or pot over the boiling water and stir continuously with a whisk. Add the butter and continue to whisk for 3--5 minutes continuously until the sauce thickens. Allow to cool and pour the cooled hollandaise over the hot poached eggs.

Eggs in a yoghurt sauce (Turkish Style) Eggs in a yoghurt sauce (Turkish Style) Ingredients for the sauce 1 cup double cream yoghurt

1 grated garlic clove 1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika 1/4 teaspoon black pepper powder

1/2 teaspoon salt 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder 1/2 teaspoon jeera powder

Method Mix all ingredients together and bring to room temperature **Fry your eggs (with the yolk still a bit runny)

Top on a bed of spiced yoghurt Ingredients for the butter 3 tablespoons butter

1 teaspoon smoked paprika 1 tablespoon dukka spice or garlic 1 tablespoon crushed chilli

Method Melt the butter on a high heat, once melted add in the spices and allow to bubble or foam. Spoon over the eggs and garnish a sprinkle of sumac and freshly chopped parsley.

Hash Brown Eggs Ingredients 4 large potatoes, grated

1 clove of garlic A dash of rosemary or mixed herbs 3 teaspoon of butter

Salt to taste 4 eggs ¼ cup cheese