Hello everyone Hope you all are well and lekke warm.

After the past few weeks of wintery food which included bredies, soups and bread, this week we get ready to focus on gou-gou but lekker kos. Yes, there’s quick and easy foods like sarmies, burgers and wraps but in winter, we crave comforting huiskos, especially after you’ve had a busy day when it is cold and rainy outside. All you want to do is come home, get into comfy clothes (usually pj’s) and relax with a lekker warm plate of food.

That works even better when you are not the cook in the house! The aim is to work smarter not harder and the quicker the food is done, the more time you have to chill. I do not know why but whenever I think of comfort food, I tend to associate it with starches - rice, fresh bread or rolls and of course lots of potatoes.

My favourite winter food will always be a lekker peppery smoortjie like sausage bredie with super soft potato and extra sousies that needs to be served with soft buttery bread. I love bulking up my sausage smoortjie by adding carrots and squash, it goes further. And if you work smart, you can even make a lekker big pot and serve it with white fluffy rice on the first day and if there’s leftovers, add a tin or two of baked beans and then serve it with bread or rolls the next day.

If you do not have sausage on hand try making this smoortjie with mini steaks, beef burger patties cut into strips, or even beef mince. It adds in the flavour, quick to make and sooo lekker! Enjoy this week’s recipes, because next week we are wrapping up the winter series with some sweetness.

Until then keep warm and happy cooking. For more recipes or baking and cooking inspiration, visit my website www.sprinklesandspice.co.za or visit my social media platforms on Tik Tok or Instagram @sprinklesandspicect or Facebook Sprinkles and Spice by Farzana Kumandan. Love, Your Cooksister

Beef kebabs. Picture: supplied Beef Kebabs Ingredients 500g beef mince

5 slices bread (soak and then squeeze out all the water) 1 egg In a food processor, finely chop

1 large onion 1 bunch coriander A handful mint leaves

2 large garlic cloves Dash of freshly squeezed lemon 4 green chillies (or to taste)

1 level tsp salt (or to taste) 1 heaped teaspoon coriander 1½ teaspoon cumin

Method Squeeze out all excess water from the bread. Mix all ingredients together by hand until well combined.

Make little kebab shapes and place on a baking tray, lined with baking paper. Freeze for 15-30 minutes just to firm up and either fry, air fry or bake. Bake on 180 degrees for 30 minutes or air fry on 200 for 12-15 minutes, turning halfway.

To fry (my preferred method) melt 100g butter until it starts to bubble. Add in 3- 5 whole garlic cloves and 3 slit green chillies. Add in the kebabs and fry on a medium to low heat until golden on both sides.

Mince curry. Picture: supplied Mince Curry Ingredients 3 tablespoons oil

1 tablespoon butter 1 cinnamon stick 2 cardamom pods

2 all spice (pimento) 1 clove 1 onion finely chopped

1kg lean beef mince 1 tablespoons garlic and ginger 2 grated tomatoes

1 tablespoon tomato paste 3 potatoes cubed 2 carrots chopped to your preference

1 cup peas 3 tablespoons curry masala 2 cups water

Salt to taste Method In a large pot over a medium heat, add the oil, onion, whole spices, and butter.

Braise the onion until brown and add the mince, garlic and ginger, and potato. Braise until the mince changes colour and the tips of the potato are slightly golden. Add in the tomato and tomato paste, carrot and peas.

Add the spice and mix well. Add in 2 cups of water and simmer, covered on a medium to low heat until the potato is soft, and the gravy has thickened. Serve with roti, slaai, beetroot, atchar or any of your favourite sides.

Sausage food. Picture: supplied Sausage Food Ingredients 2 tablespoons butter

1 large onion finely chopped 500g beef dhania sausage cut into thumb size pieces 4 potatoes cut in quarters

2 large tomatoes chopped (skin on) ¼ green pepper diced 1 tablespoon garlic and ginger

1 tablespoon spicy bbq spice 1 heaped tablespoon pepper 1 tablespoons mixed coarse black and white pepper and an additional tablespoon bbq spice

¾ cup Mrs Balls hot Chutney 1-1½ cup water 3 gem squash cut in quarters

Method In a large pot over a medium heat, add the butter, onion, sausage, potatoes, tomatoes, green pepper, garlic and ginger, spices and sauces. Add the water, stir and mix well. Do not add more water, you want a thick gravy.

Cover and cook on a medium heat for 15 minutes. Not higher it will burn, and the liquid will dry up. After 15 minutes, add the gem squash and cover, reduce the heat to low and cook for 15 minutes. Stir well and serve with rice or fresh buttered bread.

Eggs fried rice. Picture: supplied Egg Fried Rice Ingredients 1 cup leftover basmati rice

3 eggs 1 medium onion chopped 4 cloves garlic chopped

½ green pepper chopped 2 large carrots julienne 1 cup shredded cabbage

1 heaped tablespoon Chicken Spice or Stir fry spice 1-2 tablespoons Teriyaki Sauce 1 tablespoon Sweet Indonesian Soy

5 tablespoons butter Method In a large pan or wok, on a high heat, scramble the egg in 2 tablespoons butter and season with salt and pepper.

Remove from the pan and set aside. On a high heat, add the remaining butter. Add the onion, garlic, and pepper and stir fry until golden.

Add the cabbage and carrot and stir fry for 2-3 minutes. Add the rice and sauces and mix until well coated. Lastly, add the egg and give it a quick stir fry.

Serve with garnish or spring onions, sesame seeds, and extra chilli (optional) Tin Fish curry. Picture: supplied Tin Fish Curry Ingredients

2 tablespoons butter 1 onion finely chopped 5 curry leaves

5 cloves garlic ½ tsp jeera (cumin) seeds ½ tsp mustard seeds

1 dried red chilli ½ green pepper diced 1 tsp dhania (fine coriander)

1 tsp jeera (fine cumin) 1 tsp tandoori 1 tsp Cajun spice or seafood masala

1 tsp turmeric 2 large, grated tomatoes 3 potatoes cubed

1½ cups water Salt to taste 1 large tin fish of your choice

Freshly chopped coriander and green chillies for garnish. Method Braise the onion in butter until golden brown, add the curry leaves, garlic, jeera seeds, mustard seeds, and red chilli.

Once the garlic turns brown and the seeds pop, add in the green pepper, spices, and braise for a few seconds, just until the spices become fragrant. Add in the tomato, potato, and water. Reduce heat and allow to simmer until the potato is soft and the gravy has thickened.

Add little bits of water as needed until the potato is soft. Once the potato is soft and the gravy has thickened, add the fish. I drain the excess water in the tin and remove the bones first. Using a spoon, add some gravy over the fish and simmer on a low heat for 5 minutes.