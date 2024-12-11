Hello everyone, Are we feeling the festive gees yet?

Honestly, my December is not Decembering yet.. schools are not even closed yet and work is super busy this time of the year. But as we know, when the holidays kick in, it comes with a bang, along with entertaining and having a jol with your favourite mense. So this week I want to chat about working smarter, and not harder, by making platters.

Platters are perfect for entertaining, they have a variety and ‘n bietjie van alles, making it economical, easy on the budget, easier to serve, and a definite crowd pleaser! To start off, you do not need any fancy bakke or dishes to serve your platters, I believe in using what you have at home. Grab any nice large tray or oven dish, and you’re ready to go.

En moenie worry as dit nie so lekker lyk nie. We can camouflage that gou-gou. I start by adding a layer of baking paper and then covering it with foil. It hides the serving tray, and the foil just adds a shiny touch making your platter look fancy and festive. When it comes to savoury platters, chicken wings are always my go to. I cut the wings in half to get two stukkies hoender, instead of 1 big piece.

It bulks up the platter nicely and that extra cut piece goes a long way. If you are looking at filling up your meaty platters, you can’t go wrong with garlic rolls, potato wedges and salad. Cherry tomatoes, sliced cucumber or pineapple works well. It adds flavour, texture and that extra pop of colour. You eat with the eye first and the different colours just makes it pretty.

Happy Cooking Mense For more recipes or baking and cooking inspiration, visit my website @ www.sprinklesandspice.co.za or visit my social media platforms on Instagram, TikTok or Facebook @sprinklesandspicect or Sprinkles and Spice by Farzana Kumandan. Love, Your Cooksister

Drumstick Chicken Platter. Picture: supplied Drumstick Chicken Platter Ingredients 16 Chicken Drumsticks

2 heaped tablespoons Roast Chicken Spice 2 heaped tablespoon Orange Pepper Lettuce leaves (baby gems)

Chopped pineapple Chopped cucumber Rosa/ cherry tomatoes

Method Rinse, trim, and pat dry the chicken drumsticks. Generously season with Roast Chicken Spice and Orange Pepper.

Marinade for at least an hour or overnight. Transfer the chicken to a large baking tray, leaving enough space in between the drumsticks. Generously spray with olive oil and transfer to a preheated oven on 200 degrees for 40 minutes.

Allow the chicken to cool completely and serve on lettuce with cucumber, pineapple, and baby tomatoes in between. Serve hot or at room temperature. Savoury platter Pakoras (daltjies). Picture: supplied Savoury platter Pakoras (daltjies)

Ingredients 1 large onion grated 1 large potato grated

1 carrot finely grated 2 green chillies finely chopped 2 teaspoons jeera

1 teaspoon turmeric 1 teaspoon koljana 2 heaped cups chilli bite mix

1 heaped teaspoon baking powder Salt to taste Water to form a thick batter

Method Mix all ingredients together to form a thick batter. Add extra onion for onion pakora or add extra potato for potato pakoras

Drop spoon fulls into hot oil, drain on roller towel and serve hot To assemble Add a selection of fried pakoras (daltjies), samoosas, and paaper bites.

Add some crackles (slangetjies) to add a different texture and serve with a chilli sauce or red chilli chutney, garnish with fresh curry leaves and serve. Wing, strips and chips savoury platter. Picture:supplied Wing, strips and chips savoury platter For the Sticky wings

Ingredients 12 chicken wings 2 tablespoons tandoori spice

¼ cup thick dark sweet Indonesian Soy ½ cup sweet chilli sauce *For extra sticky wings double up on the sweet chilli sauce

Method Rinse, trim and cut the wings into dummies and winglets. Pat dry with paper towel.

Line a large baking tray with baking paper. Add the wings and the spices and sauce. Mix well and space the wings out so there is enough space in between to grill evenly. Seasoning on the tray means less dishes.

Oven grill on 200 degrees for 40 minutes or air fry on 200 degrees for 15 minutes until it’s golden brown and slightly charred. Garnish with chopped spring onion and sesame seeds. For the platter

Deep fry ready bought chicken strip and potato wedges. Assemble your platter with chicken wings, crumbed chicken strips and potato wedges. Serve with your favourite dip or simply mix mayonnaise with chilli sauce as a dip and serve.

Fruit platter Ingredients 1 orange

1 paw paw ½ sweet melon 2 peaches

2 kiwis 1 punnet strawberries Handful of blueberries

Mango or any in season fruit Little brownies or biscuits Pretzels

Method Rinse, peel and chop the fruit. Assemble it on your platter but colour co-ordinate trying to place different colours next to each other.

Add biscuits, brownies or pretzels and fill up the gaps with strawberries and blue berries. Serve as is or with ice cream. Cream Cheese and Crackers Platter. Picture: supplied Cream Cheese and Crackers Platter

Ingredients 1 tub cream cheese (at room temperature) 1-2 tablespoon butter

12 large dates 2 level tablespoons almonds flakes 2 level tablespoons pistachio nibs

Pinch of salt Dash of cinnamon Edible crushed rose petals

Drizzle of honey Fried samoosas, paaper/pur, bread or crackers, to serve. Method

Bring the cream cheese to room temperature by leaving it out of the fridge for at least an hour. In a pan on a stovetop, heat the butter until it melts. Add in the nuts, dates, salt, and cinnamon.

Fry until the nuts are golden and toasted. Set aside to cool slightly. Spread the cream cheese on a plate, even it out with the back of a spoon and add the dates and nuts.

Serve with a drizzle of honey. To assemble Add your cream cheese on a tray.