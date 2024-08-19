As a busy mother I’m a fan of quick and easy foods and this week we are chatting about all things wraps! Wraps or tortillas as some call it are my favourite go to meals when I’m pressed for time.

Whenever I am making wraps, I make extra to keep for a busy week night, or vinnige school lunches. It’s always a winner with the kids and it’s perfect for them to chow down during breaks, leaving them with enough time to play. There are many ways to fill wraps, and it’s also a great way to recycle leftovers, especially if you had salad and roast chicken the night before.

The leftover chicken can be shredded and sauced and the salad can be used for the trimmings on the wraps. You can also try your hand at my tangy and creamy homemade coleslaw. My favourite way of serving wraps is by adding loads of cheese to the filling.

I then fold my wrap into a triangle and grill it in a snackwich or hot pan until the cheese is melted and the outside of the wrap is toasted. I also like to roll up the wraps tightly, like a salomi, and pack them closely next to each other in an oven safe dish. Add your favourite homemade white sauce or cheese sauce and sprinkle on lots of cheese. Bake it until the cheese is melted and bubbly and it’s ready!

This dish is packed full of deliciousness and one of the best ways to serve wraps. Give it a try, I promise you will not be disappointed.

Chicken wraps (2) picture supplied Homemade Wraps Ingredients 3 cups flour

1 tablespoon Instant yeast 1 teaspoon sugar 1 teaspoon salt

1 cup lukewarm water 3 tablespoons olive oil Method

Mix all the dry ingredients in a large bowl. Add in the lukewarm water and stir once with a wooden spoon. Set aside in a warm spot for 10 minutes.

After 10 minutes, when the yeast is activated and the bubbles appear, add in the oil, and mix until a soft dough is formed. Knead for 5 minutes and transfer the dough to a lightly oiled large bowl, cover with cling and a dishcloth and allow to rise in a warm spot until it doubles in volume (usually about 1-2 hours, I leave it next to the stove when I am cooking) Once risen, on a lightly floured surface roll out the dough rounds and fry in a hot pan, on both sides until it’s golden brown.

*To assemble* Add crumbed chicken strips, peri-naise, your greens and your favourite fillings and enjoy. Breakfast wraps. Picture: supplied Breakfast Wraps

Ingredients 2 tablespoons butter 3 eggs

A dash of milk Salt and pepper to taste. Handful chopped spinach.

Red pepper diced. Diced onion. 3 tablespoons cheese

**any fillings of your choice 1 wrap Chutney or sauce of your choice

Method Spread some chutney or sauce on your wrap. Whisk your eggs with salt pepper and a dash of milk.

Fry your egg in 2 tablespoons butter in a non-stick pan on a low heat. Add your diced and chopped veg and sprinkle over your cheese. Once the middle of the egg firms

Cover your egg with the wrap with the chutney side on the egg. Cook for a minute and flip. Once the wrap is golden brown, transfer to a plate and roll up.

Slice and serve. Chicken filling for wraps picture supplied Chicken Filling for wraps Ingredients

3 tablespoons olive oil 6-8 chicken fillets cut in strips 2 tablespoons orange pepper

2 tablespoons soy sauce 2 tablespoons honey Method

On a stove top on a high heat, heat the pan or wok. Add in the oil and the chicken and fry until the chicken is browned Add in the orange pepper, soy sauce and honey and cook until the chicken is brown and sticky.

Add on your wrap with coleslaw and your favourite toppings Tuna Quesadillas. Picture: supplied Tuna Quesadillas Ingredients

6 wraps 2 tin tuna drained. 1 onion finely chopped.

1 green pepper finely chopped. 1 green chilli finely chopped. 4 Tablespoons mayo

2 tablespoons sweet chilli sauce 2 cups grated cheese. Method

Mix the tuna, veg, sauces and 1 cup cheese until well combined. Spread a thin layer on a wrap and close with another wrap, to make a big round sandwich. Sprinkle some cheese on the top and grill in a pan until the bottom is golden brown and the cheese is melted.

Cut into pizza like triangular slices and serve. Coleslaw for wraps. Picture: supplied Easy coleslaw for wraps Ingredients

¼ head cabbage 3 large carrots 1 cup mayo

A squeeze of lemon juice 2- tsp sugar Black pepper to taste

Method Using a potato peeler, thinly slice the cabbage along the edges. Finely grate the carrot or using a julienne peeler, shred the carrots.