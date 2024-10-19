Cooksister Hello everyone! Hope you’re all lekker.

This week I want to talk about a favourite food in many homes, and that is rice. This grain is a staple food for almost half of the world’s population, especially in Asia and Africa. Many of us grew up with rice cereal or porridge and I remember, ‘pap rice’ with dhal were amongst my favourites.

Today there are many types of rice that are available to us and essentially it comes down to you and your families’ preference. In our home we always enjoy a good white fragrant or jasmine rice. It’s perfect with curries, bredies, and Thai dishes (those are my favourite) and akni.

But if I’m making breyani, savoury rice or fried rice, then a loose rice works better and for that I prefer basmati rice. Leftover rice makes the best fried rice and you can basically add any veg, leftover proteins or even egg. For fried rice, it is best to use rice of a day or two old, but don’t stress, you can also just cook some fresh rice, allow it to cool completely and then stick it in the freezer for at least an hour.

Your rice will be cold and loose with most of the starch already broken down, allowing it to fry perfectly, so you do not have stodgy, sticky rice. A sticky or pap rice can spoil a dish just as fast as overcooked rice can. The best way to cook rice is to stick to the classic method, that is to use one part rice to two parts water, it’s a no fail (see recipe below).

Enjoy this week’s rice inspired dishes and Happy Cooking! For more recipes or baking and cooking inspiration, visit my website @ www.sprinklesandspice.co.za or visit my social media platforms on Instagram. Love, your Cooksister.

Classic Rice. Picture: supplied Classic Rice Ingredients 2 cups rice

4 cups water 2 level tsp salt 1 tsp oil

Method Rinse the rice, then add the rice and water in a pot. Bring to a boil on the stove, add in the salt and oil, stir well and turn down the heat to low.

Cover the pot with a tight fitting lid and simmer for 20 minutes. Turn off the heat and leave the rice to rest on the stove for 10-15 minutes. While the rice is steaming, do not open the lid and do not stir the rice.

Once the rice has rested, fluff it up with a fork and serve. Savoury Rice. Picture: supplied Savoury Rice Ingredients

2 cups rice 4 cups water 2 tablespoons butter

½ slice onion 250g mixed veg 2 tsp aromat

2 tsp rice spice Pinch turmeric Method

Soak the frozen mixed veg in boiling water. Once soft, strain and set aside. Cook the rice with the water until boiling and most of the water has absorbed Remove and strain under cold water. Allow excess water to drip off

In a pot add the butter and onion and braise until golden brown, add the soft mixed veg, spices and braise well. Add in the rice and give it a quick mix, just until everything is evenly coated. Add in ½ cup boiling water and bring to boil.

Steam on a low heat for 20 minutes and allow to rest on the stove for 10 minutes with the stove turned off. Fluff up with a fork and serve. Egg Fried Rice. Picture: supplied Egg Fried Rice

Ingredients 1 cup leftover basmati rice 3 eggs

1 medium onion chopped 4 cloves garlic chopped ½ green pepper chopped

2 large carrots julienne 1 cup shredded cabbage 1 heaped tablespoon Chicken Spice or Stir fry spice

1-2 tablespoons Teriyaki Sauce 1 tablespoon Sweet Indonesian Soy 5 tablespoons butter

Method In a large pan or wok, on a high heat, scramble the egg in 2 tablespoons butter and season with salt and pepper. Remove from the pan and set aside.

On a high heat, add the remaining butter. Add the onion, garlic, and pepper and stir fry until golden. Add the cabbage and carrot and stir fry for 2-3 minutes.

Add the rice, sauces, and mix until well coated. Lastly, add the cooked egg and give it a quick stir fry. Serve with garnish or spring onions, sesame seeds, and extra chilli (optional).

Chicken Akni Ingredients 1 full chicken cut into pieces

4 tablespoons oil 1 large onion, peeled and finely chopped 3 cinnamon sticks

2 star anise 2 bay leaves 2 tsp garlic and ginger paste

1 tsp turmeric 3 to 4tbs Chilli powder (mixed masala) ½ tsp Garam masala

½ tsp Cumin powder ½ tsp coriander powder Salt to taste

2 grated tomatoes 4 potatoes, peeled and quartered 2½ cups Basmati rice soaked in cold water

Fresh coriander 100g butter Method

Soak rice in cold water for 2 hours In a large pot on medium to high heat add oil and add all whole spices. Add the onions and sauté for about 2 minutes. Add ground spices, salt, garlic and ginger paste and tomatoes. Add a dash of water.

Allow to cook for 5 minutes stirring occasionally. Add chicken pieces and cook for 15 minutes. Add soaked clean raw rice, potatoes and 3cups of water or enough water to cover rice and stir. Add fresh coriander and put on the lid and simmer / steam for 30 minutes until rice soft or until dry.

If rice hard add more water and cook until soft. Add butter and fresh dhania Stir once. Close the lid and switch off the heat. Allow to stand for 10 minutes before serving.

Serve with condiments of choice. Rice with Chickpeas. Picture: supplied Rice with Chickpeas Ingredients

3 tablespoons olive oil 1 finely chopped onion 7 curry leaves

1 teaspoon garlic and ginger 2 teaspoon coriander (koljana) 1 teaspoon cumin (jeera)

1 teaspoon turmeric 1 teaspoon salt 1 big, grated tomato

1 tin chickpeas ½ cup coconut cream 2 cups cooked rice (preferably cooked the day before)

Method Braise the onion in oil. Once golden brown add the curry leaves, garlic and ginger, tomato, spices and coconut cream and cook until slightly dry.