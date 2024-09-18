Hello everyone! Hoe gaan dit, mense?

So, this week we are preparing you for a special day that all South Africans love. On Tuesday we celebrate national Braai Day, or as it’s also known, Heritage Day. Ja, I know that pay day is still a week away but when it comes to braai, us Safas know how to kuier, even if it’s on a budget.

If you braai on a budget, chicken or boerewors always works kwaai, but my latest favourite is braaiing pizza! Nothing beats a wood fire braai pizza. It’s tasty and smoky, takes minimal effort and it’s easy on the pocket. All you need is cheese, some sousies and pizza bases, which you can make yourself gou-gou, or buy ready-made.

I always stock up on store bought pizza bases when I see it on special. For my braai pizza, I keep it super simple by mixing some tomato sauce and sweet chilli sauce, spread it on the base, top it with cheese and a sprinkle of mixed herbs and gooi it on the fire. I promise once you try it, it is the only way you’re going to enjoy pizza.

If you are planning a get-together, it is the perfect way to get everyone in on the action. Split the ingredients, so everyone brings something like polony, chicken, sauces and cheese, any leftovers works lekker on a pizza too, and before you know it, your pizza braai will be a fancy gourmet feast! As extras, you can braai some chicken boudjies, wings, sosaties or boerewors on the side to make the pot rek.

This week I’m sharing my favourite braai recipes with you. Happy Braai day and lekker eet, mense. For more recipes or baking and cooking inspiration, visit my website www.sprinklesandspice.co.za or visit my social media platforms on Instagram @sprinklesandspicect or Facebook Sprinkles and Spice by Farzana Kumandan.

Love your Cooksister Lamb ribs. Picture: supplied Marinade for lamb ribs Ingredients

1-2kg lamb ribs ¼ cup coarse salt 1 tablespoons coarse black pepper

1 tablespoon white pepper 2 tablespoons barbeque spice Rosemary

Method Rinse the steaks and allow to drain excess water. Pat dry with paper towel

Coat generously with coarse salt Dry rub on your spice and allow it to marinade for at least 2 hours or overnight. At least an hour before grilling. remove from the fridge and allow meat to come to room temperature.

Grill over a hot heat or coals, turning regularly. Pizza on the braai. Picture supplied Braai pizza Ingredients

4 ready-made pizza bases 1 cup Tomato sauce ½ cup Sweet chilli sauce

2 cups grated cheddar and mozzarella cheese Mixed herbs Extra toppings of your choice

Method Defrost the pizza bases. Mix together the tomato sauce and sweet chilli sauce Spread it on the base and top it with cheese and a sprinkle of mixed herbs.

Optional - add any leftover meats or veggies / toppings of your choice. Braai over a medium wood fired braai or in a braai pizza oven. Chicken sosaties kebabas. Picture: supplied Chicken Sosaties/Kebabs

Ingredients 1kg chicken thigh fillets 1 pack robot peppers

1 large onion 1 heaped tablespoon Chicken Braai spice 1 heaped tablespoon garlic and herb spice

1 tsp smoked paprika Method Rinse or soak the sosaties sticks in water.

Cut the peppers and onion into large chunks. Add the chicken, peppers and onion on the sosaties stick. Braai over medium to hot coals.

*For the oven, transfer the sosaties to a baking tray, lined with foil and grill on 200 degrees for 20-25 minutes. If you would like them saucy, baste with your favourite sauce once removed from the braai or oven and still hot. Chops marinade. Picture: supplied Marinade for Braai Chops

Ingredients 1-2 kg chops 3 heaped tablespoons BBQ or steak and chops spice

1 tablespoon coarse black pepper 1 teaspoon white pepper 1 large, grated garlic clove or 1 tablespoon garlic flakes

½ tsp onion powder 1 tsp smoked paprika. 4 tablespoons tomato sauce

½ cup Mrs Balls chutney 1 cup bbq or braai sauce Method

Clean, rinse and drain the meat of all excess water. Tap dry with roller towel. In a large bowl mix all the spices and sauces together.

Add the chops, mix well and marinade for at least 2 hours or overnight, before braaiing. Grill over a hot heat or coals, turning regularly as basting with every turn (optional). Chicken wings. Picture: supplied Marinade for Chicken wings

Ingredients 10 wings or chicken pieces 3 heaped tablespoons braai chicken spice

1 tablespoon coarse black pepper ½ tsp onion powder 1 tsp smoked paprika

1 cup chicken braai sauce ¼ cup sweet chilli sauce Method

Clean, rinse and drain chicken of all excess water. Slit the chicken and tap dry with roller towel. In a large bowl mix all the spices and sauces together.