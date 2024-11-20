Hello mense, hope you’re all lekker. This week we go fruity!

Summer has finally arrived, and I am happy to be soaking up all the sun. During the warmer days, it is so important to stay hydrated and I find the quickest way to do that (besides drinking water) is to up your fruit intake. Juicy fruits cool you down, keep you hydrated and are jam packed with nutrients and vitamins.

I always make sure to keep in-season fruit either in a bowl on the counter or cut up in the fridge. It’s perfect for snacking, lunchboxes, you can incorporate them into your food and it’s definitely a healthier option to chips and chocolates. You can add fruit to your breakfast, your salads and your bakes.

I also love adding slices of lemon or orange or bits of berries to my water. It makes the water look all fancy and it infuses it with delicious fruity flavours. If infused water is not your thing, add your fruit to a blender with some yoghurt, juice or ice to make some lekker smoothies!

I recently received a fruit box from Nutripick for a collab on my socials and I did a fruit series that I’m sharing with you today. My favourite item was a breakfast filled papaya (see recipe below) and a fruit platter. You do not need expensive or fancy fruit, you can start off with whatever fruit you have on hand or what is on special at your winkel.

For my fruit platter, I sometimes mix it up and add chocolate, brownies or biscuits, marshmallows or sweeties, chips with dip, and cheese and crackers. With the holiday season coming up, this is definitely an idea for when you’re entertaining guests, and it’s a great option for your Christmas dessert table. Have a lekker week, mense, and stay cool.

Papaya breakfast. Picture: supplied Breakfast papaya

Ingredients 1 papaya Chopped up fruit of your choice

500ml double cream yoghurt 1 cup muesli 2 teaspoons toasted nuts

Mixed berries and strawberries Honey to your taste Method

Peel, half and deseed the papaya. Place it on a large bowl or plate. Add chopped fruit of your choice.

Sprinkle over the toasted nuts and muesli. Top with mixed berries and strawberries and finish off with a drizzle of honey. Fruity french toast. Picture: supplied Fruity French Toast

Ingredients 4 large eggs ½ cup milk

2 teaspoons cinnamon 1 teaspoon vanilla essence Salt to taste

8 thick slices 2-day-old bread - better if slightly stale Butter - as needed. 60ml honey

Fried banana ¾ cup strawberries or seasonal berries Method

In a medium bowl, whisk eggs, milk, cinnamon, vanilla essence, and salt until well blended. Transfer into a shallow dish that is suitable for dipping the bread into the egg mixture. Dip the bread on both sides.

Melt some butter in a large skillet over medium high heat. Shake off the excess egg mixture from the bread and place the bread slices onto the hot skillet. Fry the French toast until browned on one side, then flip and brown the other side.

Serve with fried banana, fresh berries and honey. Smoothie Bowl. Picture: supplied Smoothie Bowl Ingredients

1 cup frozen fruit 1 ripe banana 3 tablespoons double cream yoghurt

Or 2 tablespoons coconut or almond milk for a dairy free option. Fruit of your choice Method

Blend in a blender until smooth, pour into a bowl and add your extra fruit or nuts. *Frozen fruit works best for this recipes as it adds that extra thick creaminess. citrus and rooibos tea. Picture: supplied Citrus and Rooibos Tea

Ingredients 1 litre water 4 rooibos tea bags

1 freshly squeezed large oranges 1 freshly squeezed large lemon A dash of honey

Method On a stove top over a medium heat, add all the ingredients, except the honey to a large saucepan or pot. Bring to a low boil, reduce the heat, and allow to simmer for 8 minutes.

Strain, pour into a teapot and add the dash of honey. Enjoy warm or cool completely and serve with ice blocks. orange and peach smoothie picture supplied Orange and Peach Smoothie

Ingredients 1 cup double cream yoghurt ½ cup ice

2 ½ cups fresh pineapple The juice of 3 oranges 3 large peaches, de stoned and cut into chunks

1 thumb size piece ginger peeled and chopped A dash of lemon juice A dash of honey

Method Add the yoghurt, pineapple, orange juice, peaches, ginger, lemon, honey, and ice to your blender. Blend on low speed until the mixture is smooth and creamy and enjoy.