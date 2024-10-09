Happy October everyone! Hope you guys are well and enjoying this stunning spring season and all its glory.

I must say October has me very confused; one day I’m all sneezy with allergies in full force, wanting to cut back on dairy, the next minute I’m freezing and lussing for soup, and then I don’t even want to talk about the heat waves, making me crave light foods that is quick and easy to prepare. As I was scrolling on my socials over the weekend, I came across so many noodle recipes as Sunday was International Noodle day. If you want a light, quick and fuss free, it doesn’t get easier than noodles. It’s not called 2-minute noodles for nothing, and it has come to my rescue many times, seeing how the kiddos simply love it.

Whenever I travel it is the one thing I always pack in, especially the ones that come in a cup with the little packets of seasoning, fried onions and chilli. It’s super convenient, you don’t even need a stove or a microwave. All you need to do is add boiling water and let it sit for a bit and you can have a quick meal. I love jazzing up my noodles by adding veggies to make a lekker stir fry.

Next time you have a few pieces of roast chicken and veg left, simply shred the chicken, chop up the veggies in chunks, make your noodles according to the packet instructions, then mix it all together and voila, supper is sorted. This week I’m sharing my favourite noodle recipes for you to enjoy. I have also included my updated chilli crisp oil recipe (you can find the step by step reel on my socials), which is a must to add to your bowl of noodles, giving it a super lekker spicy kick!

Ramen Noodles. Picture supplied Ramen Noodles Ingredients 1 packet Hot Instant Noodles

½ cup pasta water ½ cup coconut cream Leftover chicken strips

Broccoli florets or vegetables of your choice Semi soft-boiled egg Spring onion and chilli flakes for garnish

Method Boil the noodles for 2 minutes or until semi soft. Remove ½ cup pasta water, strain the noodles, and set aside in a bowl.

Add the noodle seasonings and flavourings in the pasta water and mix well. Slightly heat the coconut cream and add the seasoned pasta water to the coconut cream. Add extra boiling water if you prefer more sauce

Pour the sauce over the noodles, add your toppings, garnish with freshly chopped spring onion and extra chilli. Beef and Broccoli Stir Fry. Picture: supplied Beef and Broccoli Stir Fry Ingredients

4 tablespoons Olive Oil 250g tender stem broccoli 2 cups baby spinach

300g thin beef strips or chicken A dash of garlic A dash of coarse black pepper

2 tablespoons Sweet Indonesian Soy 2-3 tablespoons Sesame Oil 3 packets Hot and Spicy noodles

Method Marinade the beef with the Sweet Indonesian Soy, garlic and pepper. Mix well and marinade for a few hours or overnight. Try not to miss this step, as it makes the beef super tender.

If you prefer, swop the beef for chicken and marinade for at least 15 minutes. In a separate large bowl, mix all the noodle spices (found in the noodles packet) with 2-3 tablespoons of sesame oil. Cook your noodles in boiling water for 3-4 minutes, drain and add to the noodle packet Spice, mix until all the noodles are well coated.

Heat a wok or pan on a very high heat, add oil and stir fry the beef and broccoli for 4 minutes. Add in the spinach and stir fry for 1 minute (No longer or your beef will toughen) Add the veg, beef and the bits of sauce left in the wok/pan to the pasta, mix well and enjoy. Noodles topped with fried egg. Picture: supplied Noodles topped with fried egg

Ingredients 1 packet instant hot and spicy noodles Chilli oil

1 egg Method Boil the noodles for 2 minutes in hot water.

Once cooked, turn off the heat and remove ¼ cup of the pasta water. Strain the noodles and set aside. Prepare the noodles as per the package instructions, add in all the seasonings and flavourings.

Add in some of the saved pasta water and mix until the noodles are saucy Transfer to a large bowl. In a one egg pan, add 2 tablespoons chilli and garlic oil.

On a high heat fry your egg without turning, just until the edges are crisp but the egg yolk is still runny. Top the noodles with the fried egg and drizzle over the remaining chilli garlic oil. Enjoy while hot.

Chilli and Garlic Crunch. Picture: supplied Chilli and Garlic Crunch Ingredients 150g dried onion flakes

150g garlic flakes 200g crushed chillies 1 heaped cup chopped and roasted Peri Peri peanuts

½ cup sugar 1 tsp salt 1 litre oil

3 garlic cloves Method Add the onion, garlic, chillies, peanuts, sugar and salt to a large pot.

In a separate pot, add the oil and the garlic and heat until the garlic cloves are golden brown. Add the hot oil and garlic to the remaining ingredients and mix well. Cover and allow to pull through for a few hours and enjoy with anything and everything.

Thai Red Curry Noodles. Picture: supplied Thai Red Curry Noodles Ingredients 3 chicken fillets (sliced in strips)

2 tablespoons olive oil 1 onion cut in chunks 1 punnet slice mushrooms

250g tender stem broccoli 1 cup mangetout 1 cup baby corn

¼ cup cashews 1 sachet store bought Thai red curry paste 1 cup water

1 tin coconut milk 2 packet noodles Method

On a stove top in a large pot or pan, add in the olive oil and the chicken fillets. Sauté until the fillets are cooked and golden brown, add in the veg and cashews and stir fry for 1 minute. Add in the curry paste, coconut milk, and bring to a boil.