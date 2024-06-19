Hello everyone Hope you’re all well and warm. After all this week’s celebrations and the lekker long weekend, this week I want to focus on quick, easy and convenient foods.

When it comes to convenience, I always find that tinned food is one of the handiest items you can have on hand. It takes away the hassle of deciding what to have for supper, it’s perfect to grab a tin when you are looking for a quick fix, great if you’re not able to get to the shops for fresh meat, or saves you from worrying about taking meat out the freezer or defrosting it and waiting until its thawed to start cooking. This week we are sharing recipes courtesy of Bull Brand. We all know their trusted tinned corned beef, but they now extended their range launching their new selection of tinned mince.

Tinned meats are perfect for the grocery cupboard, keeping it on hand and saving you time, and it’s as easy as heating your eating this delicious filling and just adding your favourite starch to create a lekker lunch or dinner. Make your meals tasty, nutritious and as a bonus, it’s affordable, so it’s super easy on your budget! I especially love tinned goodies when it comes to going on holiday or even camping. These products can be stored in a cool dry place, so it does not need to be refrigerated and there is no worry about these products going off.

It is also perfect if you’re by the camp fire and you’re lussing for something lekker. When camping, I love heating my tin goods on a low and slow fire, then opening it and serving it straight out the tin. It adds to the rustic charm of camping, and you can add your own starches and sides and make huiskos away from home. For more info on these new products or tasty recipes with Bull Brand, visit the website: www.bullbrand.co.za

For more recipes or baking and cooking inspiration, visit my website www.sprinklesandspice.co.za or visit my social media platforms on Tik Tok or Instagram @sprinklesandspicect or Facebook Sprinkles and Spice by Farzana Kumandan. Shakshuka. Pictures: supplied Curried Mince Breakfast Shakshuka

Ingredients 1 white onion – finely chopped 1 Tbsp oil

1 Tbsp paprika 1 can Bull Brand Curried mince 2 cans diced and peeled tomatoes

4 eggs 2 tsp. chopped coriander – optional 1 slice of toast – optional

Method Preheat an oven to 160°C. In a frying pan, fry the onion in the oil.

Add the paprika and the Bull Brand curried mince. Gently fry for 3 minutes Add the tinned tomatoes and allow to simmer for 10 minutes until it has slightly thickened. Crack the 4 eggs straight into the tomato mixture and place the frying pan into the oven to bake for 5 minutes until the eggs have cooked through to a medium stage

Remove from the oven, garnish with chopped coriander, serve with a slice of toast (optional) and enjoy. Mince wraps. Pictures: supplied Mexican Curried Mince Wraps Ingredients

4 tortilla wraps 1 can Bull Brand curried mince 1 tbsp Peri-Peri spice

1 can Black beans – drained 1 tomato – diced 4 sprigs coriander

2 Tbsp mayonnaise (optional) Method In a frying pan, over a medium heat, add the Bull Brand Curried Mince and the Peri-Peri spice

Fry for 3 minutes before adding the drained black beans. Allow to simmer for 4 minutes until slightly thickened. Remove from the heat and allow to cool slightly. In a clean pan, dry toast the tortilla wraps until soft.

Spoon the curried mince mixture into the wrap. Top with the diced tomatoes, fresh coriander and a drizzle of the mayonnaise (optional) Season with salt and pepper and fold the wrap.

Serve and enjoy. Curried mince with chickpea and roti. Pictures: supplied Curried Mince and Chickpea and Roti Ingredients

4 x roti’s 2 tsp. oil 1 x white onion – finely chopped

1 tsp turmeric 1 tsp dried mixed herbs 1 x can Bull Brand Curried Mince

1 can chickpeas – drained 60ml beef stock Seasoning

1 Tbsp. chopped coriander – optional Method In a frying pan, add the finely chopped onion, turmeric and dried mixed herbs.

Fry for 3 minutes until translucent. Add the Bull Brand Curried Mince and continue to fry for 3 minutes. Add the chickpeas and beef stock and allow to simmer for 5 minutes until most of the stock has evaporated and the mince mixture has thickened.

In the microwave or oven, slightly heat up the rotis until soft. Spoon the curried mince mixture into the roti and fold. Serve with chopped coriander.

simple bolognaise Pictures: supplied Simple Bolognaise Ingredients 1 can Bull Brand bolognaise mince with vegetables

Pack of spaghetti pasta Mixed herbs for garnish Cheese (optional)

Method In a large pot add water and salt and bring to boil. Add the pasta and cook until al dente Drain and add the pasta back into the pot.

Add the Bull Brand bolognaise mince with vegetables and cook until warm. Garnish with mixed herbs and serve on its own or with grated cheese on top. Serve and enjoy

Mash with mince and spagetti. Pictures: supplied Mash with Mince and spaghetti Ingredients 2 tablespoons Butter

1 punnet Mushrooms sliced 2 cans Bull Brand bolognaise mince with vegetables 250g spaghetti

6 large potatoes for mash Method Boil the spaghetti in salted water, until al dente, strain and set aside.