Hello everyone! Hope you’re all well and doing awesome!

So, it’s Heritage Month and I thought I would kick it off with some of my favourite heritage foods with you. Coming from an Indian background, we tend to cook with a lot of pulses and grains, especially when making different types of dhals which is a firm favourite in many Indian homes. Dhal is on my menu at least once a week and I remember, growing up, that Monday was always dhal and rice day.

Dhal is that one food that always gives me a sense of home; to me it is an instant pick me up and makes everything better. Although dhal can be made in lots of different ways and with different grains, my favourite is a red lentil dhal. It is jam packed with protein and I find it does not have to be soaked, and it literally cooks in 15-20 minutes max, so your food is done gou-gou.

When making dhal I always make an extra big batch, making sure there is enough to freeze. On days that I have extra chicken or meat curry left, I add in some leftover dhal and recreate it into a dhal gosht (dhal curry with protein). It results in a lekker thick decadent curry and it’s extremely comforting.

When making dhal it’s important to also temper your spices to finish off the dish. Usually, this means adding some butter or oil and spices with curry leaves and garlic in a hot pan until it becomes fragrant, and then you add it into your cooked dhal. It takes your dhal to another level and makes it extremely flavourful.

This week I’m sharing some of my favourite dhal inspired recipes with you. For more recipes or baking and cooking inspiration, visit my website www.sprinklesandspice.co.za or visit my social media platforms on Instagram @sprinklesandspicect or Facebook Sprinkles and Spice by Farzana Kumandan. Happy cooking!

Love your Cooksister Dhal and potato buns. Picture: supplied Dhal and Potato Bun Ingredients

1 cup Red Lentils 2 large potatoes 2 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons oil 1 teaspoon yellow mustard seed 1 teaspoon cumin seeds

10 curry leaves 2 dried red chilli 4 cloves garlic

1 medium onion 1 Handful fresh coriander 1 tablespoons parsley

4 mint leaves 1 teaspoon fine coriander 1 teaspoon turmeric

Salt to taste 1 cup cornflour (Maizena) Method

Boil the Red Lentils until it is soft (do not overcook). Drain the excess water and set it aside. These two steps are extremely important for texture.

Peel and cube the potatoes and boil until soft. Temper the mustard seeds, cumin seeds, curry leaves, red chilli and garlic in the butter and oil until the tips of the garlic are golden brown. In a food processor, add all the ingredients, including the tempered spices and oil, but exclude the cornflour.

Blend until a smooth, thick mixture is formed. Transfer to a bowl and add in enough cornflour (you might need more or less than a cup depending on the texture of your mixture) and mix to form a thick paste. Brush two sheets of baking paper with oil and use a cookie or ice cream scoop.

Add spoonfuls to the baking paper. Cover and press flat to make a little frikkadel shape and freeze for at least an hour. After it is firm, deep fry in hot oil until golden brown and serve with chutney or samoosa dip.

Dhal. Picture: supplied Dhal Ingredients 1 ½ cup red lentils (or substitute ½ cup for any dhal)

½ onion finely chopped 1 tomato finely chopped 1 tsp turmeric

¾ tsp fine coriander ½ tsp fine jeera Salt to taste

Method Rinse and soak the dhal, add a generous pinch of bicarb and top with boiling water and cover. Rest overnight or for at least 1-2 hours Rinse the dhal and add the spices, veg, and mix well.

Top the pot with boiling water. Cook on a low heat, stirring occasionally for 20-35 minutes (top up water if needed) until the dhal is soft and mushy. If you are using mixed dhals, cooking time will vary. For the Vagaar (tempering of spices to maximise flavour)

3 tablespoons Ghee or butter 7 Curry leaves ½ onion finely chopped

2 dried red chillies 3 garlic cloves roughly chopped ¾ tsp jeera seeds

Temper the above on a low heat until golden and fragrant. Add to the dhal and mix well. For a thinner dhal, liquidise and add water if needed. For a thick dhal, leave as is and serve with roti and enjoy.

Chicken dhal gosh. Picture: supplied Chicken dhal gosht Ingredients 2 tablespoon butter

1 large onion finely chopped 1-2 kg chicken pieces with bone 1 tablespoon garlic and ginger

2 grated tomatoes 1 tablespoon tomato paste 3 teaspoons barishap (fennel)

2 teaspoons jeera (cumin) ¾ teaspoon dhania (coriander) 1 teaspoon turmeric

½ teaspoon crushed chillies 1-2 cup leftover dhal Salt to taste

Method In a large pot on a stove top, add the butter and onions and braise until golden brown. Add in the chicken, garlic and ginger, spices and braise for a few minutes.

Add in the tomato and add 1 cup water and mix well. Cook on a medium heat until the chicken is cooked, add in the left over dhal and simmer for 10 minutes. Garnish with fresh coriander and green chillies and serve rice, naan or roti.

Beef and split pea dhal curry. Picture: supplied Beef and split pea dhal curry Ingredients 2 cups Split Peas

800g thick cut beef pieces 1 tablespoon garlic and ginger ½ cup tomato puree

1 cup fried onions 3 heaped tablespoons barishap (fennel) 2 heaped tablespoons jeera (cumin)

1 teaspoon dhania (coriander) 1 teaspoon turmeric 1 teaspoon crushed chillies

2 tablespoons oil 1 tablespoon Sprinkles and Spice Orange Pepper (added last) Salt to taste

Method Rinse the Split Peas and soak in hot water for at least an hour or overnight. In a large bowl, add the garlic and ginger, tomato puree, onions, spices, and oil.

Add 1 cup water and mix to form a thick marinade. Add the beef pieces and mix until all the beef pieces are evenly coated. Cook the Split Peas and Beef masala separately on a medium to low heat for at least 40 minutes or until the pulses are soft and the beef is tender.

Top up water and stir as needed. Once soft, add the lentils to the curry, add salt to taste, and add in the Orange Pepper spice. Simmer on a low heat for 10 minutes.