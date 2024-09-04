Happy September! I’m super super excited that Spring is finally here. Usually, Spring Day is welcomed with rain, but what awesome weather have we been having lately?

The mornings seem brighter, and the dull cold chill seems to slowly be exiting. As we dive into September and Spring, we also welcome Heritage Month, so let’s kick off with National Koesister Day, which is celebrated on 1 September annually. What is not to love about Koesiesters?

With its round dumpling shape and Cape Malay infused flavours, this little ball of happiness, is soft and sweet and bursting with flavour, with a sprinkle of desiccated coconut and has been putting smiles on faces on Sunday mornings especially for many years. Sundays are traditionally koesiester days in the Cape. Either you are getting up early to make koesiesters (if you’re that kwaai) or you head off to the nearest corner shop or the aunty in the area that sells.

As you approach this aunty’s house, that delicious smell kom haal jou by die hekkie. You might find the odd person in their gown also waiting in line, and whether you are bringing your own bakkie or getting it in a greaseproof sakkie, just one bite on a cold morning makes the trip to get koesiesters so worth it. This week I am sharing delicious koesiester recipes for you to enjoy.

If you have not tried your hand at making this most loved treat yet, there is an easy yeast-free version just for you. If you feel adventurous, try the South African Twistie, or a traditional koesiester from the Cape Malay cooking experts, Fatima Sydow and Salwaa Smith. Happy baking and eet lekker mense.

Fatima Sydow Koesister pictures supplied Salwaa Smith's Twistie Koeksister Ingredients – dough

2 cups cake flour 2 tablespoon baking powder ¼ teaspoon salt

1 large egg 4 tablespoons butter/margarine 150ml of water/milk mixture

Oil for deep frying Ingredients – syrup 500g sugar

1 teaspoon ground ginger 1½ cups of water juice of one lemon

Method – syrup Prepare the syrup a day before, because it needs to be very cold for dipping. Dissolve sugar in the water.

Add the spices and lemon juice to this and boil together until thick, about 25-30 minutes. Leave the syrup in the fridge overnight. Method – dough

Sift the flour, baking powder and salt together. Rub in the butter to resemble fine breadcrumbs. Add the milk mixture in the flour and egg mixture and try to form dough. Make sure to add a little bit of water if the dough appears too dry or you can also add more flour if it is too sticky.

Work the dough well. If the dough appears to be lumpy and sticky, continue to work the dough until it will ball up. Let the dough rest at room temperature for about two to three hours in an airtight container. To prepare the koeksisters

Roll out the dough to a thickness of 5mm. Cut the dough into strips of 6cm, and 2cm wide. Cut each of these strips into three more strips, but don’t cut it all the way through, leave the strips connected at the top.

Plate each strip, then pinch together at the end of the strip. Deep fry until golden brown. Remove and drain quickly, then dip the hot koeksisters in the cold syrup that you’ve stored in the fridge up to now.

The secret is to keep the syrup cold and the koeksisters hot, this way it will draw just the right amount of syrup. You can keep the syrup cold by placing the syrup bowl in another container filled with iced water or ice cubes. Easy Cheat Koesister. Pictures: supplied Easy Cheat Koesiester

Ingredients 1 tablespoon soft butter 1 cup buttermilk

2 cups cake flour 2 level teaspoons baking powder 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon ground ginger 1 teaspoon fine dried naartjie peel 1 tablespoon whole aniseed

Pinch fine cardamom Method Mix your flour, baking powder, and all your spices in a bowl.

Mix with a knife until well combined. Rub your butter into your dry ingredients. Add your buttermilk and mix until a soft dough is formed. Do not knead.

Cover your dough with cling and rest for 1-2 hours. Do not refrigerate. After the dough has rested, transfer the dough to a lightly oiled surface and rub some oil on your hands. This prevents the dough from sticking to your hands. Take about 2 heaped tablespoon sized dough and roll into a koeksister shape.

Deep fry on medium heat until golden brown. Drain on roller towel and dip your koesiester in hot syrup and sprinkle on some coconut. Depending on the size of your koesiester, it makes roughly 20 koesiesters.

For the Syrup 2½ cups sugar 2 cups water

1 cinnamon stick Bring to boil, and allow to simmer over low heat until the syrup is slightly thick. Sugar and cover with fine coconut.

Ingredients for Sugar Syrup *Oil for deep frying 3 cups sugar

3 cups water Cinnamon stick Naartjie peel (optional)

*Fine coconut Method for the Sugar Syrup Boil the sugar with the water and a few cinnamon sticks for about 30 minutes on medium heat.

Simmer when sugaring the koesiester. You can add two naartjie peels as well. Two ingredient coconut donuts. Pictures: supplied Two-ingredient coconut donuts

Ingredients 2 cups self-rising flour 1½ cups full cream or melted vanilla ice cream

Method Mix all ingredients together to form a dough. Roll out on a floured surface and roll out round balls or cut out with your donut cutter.

If you don’t have a donut cutter, use a glass and a bottle top for the middle. Deep fry in oil on both sides until golden brown. Drain on a paper towel.

