The stage of the Good Hope Centre, for those who will remember, was always home to Malay Choirs, where many talented young singers were born and bred. One of those familiar faces who nurtured their talents through the Malay Choirs since the age of seven is Ekraam Cupido.

Since then Cupido, who was born in Heideveld, has gone on to perform all over Cape Town. The now 40-year-old started performing on the bigger stages after joining his schoolmates and starting a boy band called Protégé. Reunited: Dejavu CPT will bring energy back. Picture: supplied If you went to the City Hall or any variety shows or fun fairs in the 1990’s, you’d know that Ekraam was the golden voice of the group and always made the crowd go wild.

In 2009 he pursued a solo career, connecting with audiences young and old. Cupido says it’s been a magical ride: “Growing up in Heideveld I never thought I’d get to experience the amazing platforms I got to enjoy and now I’d really like to entertain the people who have always supported me through the 33 years of my career.” The singer says he couldn’t have done it without the support of his loving wife Shameema Cupido and their two kids: “If it weren’t for them and the people who support me, I don’t think I would’ve been where I am today.”

Journey: Shadley Schroeder. Picture: supplied The last time people got to enjoy his angelic voice was in 2020 when he headlined his own show. And now he is ready to bring his show back to the Joseph Stone Auditorium in Athlone for one night only. Musical Jukebox is a showcase of different music genres, proving that talent is endless when it comes to Cape Town’s local artists and you can expect everything from ballads, flamenco, to RnB and pop. Ekraam will be joined on stage by the soulful Esther Philander, who is no stranger to the music industry with her soaring voice that goes on for days and can lighten up any audience.

Dejavu CPT is also on the line-up. This group has been around for decades and recently reunited and they will surely be bringing all that energy that we once loved. And lastly Shadley Schroeder will also join the cast for this Musical Jukebox, to take you down memory lane with his nostalgic twist on things.